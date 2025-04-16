President Obama’s outrageous pardon and protection of Holy Land Foundation criminals—convicted Hamas financiers—shielded a Muslim Brotherhood network, with CAIR and ISNA as its pillars, still masquerading as civil rights heroes while advancing stealth jihad to conquer North America today.

I’m still angry at the injustice of President Obama’s betrayal, pardoning and protecting Holy Land Foundation (HLF) criminals who funneled millions to Hamas terrorists, as revealed in the 2007-2008 Dallas trials. These wolves, cloaked as charity workers, were indicted for heinous crimes, yet Obama halted justice, letting them slink back into our midst. Worse, unindicted co-conspirators CAIR and ISNA—Muslim Brotherhood’s twin pillars—prop up this network, posing as anti-Islamophobia defenders while driving their 100-year plan to subjugate America, and it’s up to us to rip away their masks and keep up the fight!

The Holy Land Foundation, based in Richardson, Texas, with offices in Illinois, New Jersey, and California, was America’s largest Muslim charity until 2001, when it was shut down for funding terrorism. The 2008 trial convicted five ringleaders: Shukri Abu Baker (CEO), Ghassan Elashi (chairman), Mohammad El-Mezain (endowments director), Mufid Abdulqader (fundraiser), and Abdulrahman Odeh (organizer). They faced 108 counts, including conspiracy to provide material support to Hamas—a designated terrorist group since 1995—money laundering, and tax fraud. They raised over $12 million for Hamas, funding suicide bombings and rewarding martyrs’ families, per court evidence. Their crimes weren’t petty—they fueled slaughter, targeting Israeli civilians and destabilizing peace.

As arrest warrants loomed for unindicted co-conspirators in Dallas, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., Obama and AG Eric Holder intervened, quashing further indictments in 2010, per reports from former FBI sources. Why? To push “Muslim outreach” and dodge political heat, shielding allies like CAIR and ISNA, despite “ample evidence” of their Hamas ties, as courts ruled, unleashing criminals to continue their mission.

Where are these fiends now? Ghassan Elashi, sentenced to 65 years, remains jailed, but others, like Mohammad El-Mezain, deported after a reduced sentence, evade full accountability. Unindicted figures tied to HLF still lurk in Islamic organizations. Nihad Awad, CAIR’s director, and Omar Ahmad, CAIR’s founder, were linked to HLF’s Hamas-support network via a 1993 Philadelphia meeting, per FBI intercepts. Both lead CAIR from Washington, D.C., unpunished. Ingrid Mattson, former ISNA president, certified military chaplains while cozying up to Brotherhood agendas in Indiana. These aren’t reformed souls—they’re operatives, steering CAIR and ISNA’s “civil rights” facade.

Unindicted co-conspirators serving in leadership and support roles are the same militants that supported HLF’s funding model involving zakat committees, paying stipends to families of suicide bombers, incentivizing such acts. Attorney General Ashcroft’s 2004 remarks noted Hamas’s use of suicide bombings, funded by HLF’s millions, suggesting indirect links to the broader wave of attacks, with casualties in the hundreds.

Specific Incidents and Casualties:

1996 David Boim Killing: HLF was held liable in a civil case for Hamas’s murder of 17-year-old David Boim.

On September 4, 1997, a Hamas suicide bombing killed 4—Smadar Elhanan, Michal Raziel, Yocheved Shoshan, and Yael Botach—and injured 176, per historical records and trial context, with HLF’s assets used for a $214.5 million judgment (USA v. Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development - Charity & Security Network).

2000-2001 Hamas Attacks: Between October 1, 2000, and September 10, 2001, Hamas claimed 20 bombings, causing at least 77 deaths and 547 injuries, including Americans, with HLF’s $12.4 million likely contributing.

HLF’s crimes didn’t stop at Hamas. They facilitated foreign donations from Saudi Wahhabi sources and Brotherhood affiliates, laundering funds through mosques controlled by the North American Islamic Trust (NAIT), per trial exhibits. Unindicted co-conspirators—CAIR, ISNA, NAIT, and the Islamic Association for Palestine (IAP), CAIR’s parent—formed a web to bankroll terror, propaganda, and recruitment. The 1991 Brotherhood memo, penned by Mohamed Akram, named them as arms of a “civilizational-jihadist process” to “destroy the West from within”. From Texas to New York, their tentacles spread, exploiting America’s openness.

CAIR and ISNA are the Brotherhood’s unyielding US pillars, headquartered in D.C. and Indiana, masquerading as interfaith liaisons while executing stealth jihad. CAIR, born from IAP’s Hamas roots, fights “Islamophobia” to silence critics, like when Mustafaa Carroll claimed, “We’re Texans building homes” (CBS Texas, 2025), masking expansionist aims. ISNA, overseeing 300 mosques via NAIT, trains imams to spread Brotherhood ideology, not unity. Both cheered Hamas’s October 7, 2023, massacre indirectly through allies like the USCMO, per analysts, proving their loyalty lies with jihad, not justice.

In only a decade, Texas cities will fall to radical Islamic Mayors, council members, and other seats like Dearborn, Michigan, and some cities could fall in the next election cycle.

Texas and other states are reeling because Obama’s Justice Department betrayed us, slamming the brakes on a second wave of Holy Land Foundation investigations that could have crushed this Muslim Brotherhood menace! Those probes would’ve nailed unindicted co-conspirators—CAIR and ISNA’s puppet masters—cut off their dirty money to Hamas, and locked up the ringleaders, sending a clear message: no one escapes justice! With the FBI and DOJ poised to hunt down every schemer, Obama and Holder, provided defense and cover, letting these stealth jihadists slither away, emboldening their takeover plot.

Don’t let America fall like Lebanon!

