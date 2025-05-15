My Heart Aches for Iran’s Captives, but Their Hope Endures

As a survivor of Lebanon’s fall to extremism, my heart aches and burns for Iranians trapped under the iron fist of a radical Islamic terrorist regime that seized their nation in 1979. I know this pain—watching a vibrant society suffocate under fanatic control. Iran, like my Lebanon, was a beacon of culture, joy, and promise. Today, its beauty is veiled, its freedoms crushed, but I pray not its hope. The Iranian people, yearning for liberation, echo my own fight, and I stand with them, believing their spirit will defeat these usurpers. Read Lebanon Golden Age.

Before the Islamic Revolution, Iran under the Shah pulsed with possibility. Women walked freely, hair flowing, in stylish dresses or professional suits, thriving as doctors, lawyers, and scholars. Men, too, lived with ambition, pursuing careers as engineers, artists, or entrepreneurs, dreaming of futures that shaped a modern nation. They debated ideas in Tehran’s cafés, played music in lively clubs, and studied in universities rivaling the world’s best. Lebanon, the “Paris of the Middle East,” mirrored this vibrancy—Christians, Muslims, and others coexisting. Beirut’s American University, like Tehran’s, drew global minds. Men and women alike danced, innovated, and built lives unburdened by oppression. Read Iranian Women Before and After.

Now, Iran’s reality is a stark contrast for those who reject the regime. Women face morality police, beaten or jailed for a loose hijab or a public smile. Men, once dreamers of progress, are coerced into serving the regime’s hateful agenda—forced into military service, propaganda roles, or jobs that spread terror through proxies like Hezbollah. Their talents, meant for innovation, are twisted to fuel oppression at home and abroad. Dissent means torture or death; free speech is gone. Universities, once hubs of thought, are now ideological prisons. I weep for the youth—men and women—like those chanting “Death to the Dictator” after Mahsa Amini’s 2022 death, risking all. In Lebanon, I saw Hezbollah choke our men’s dreams similarly, turning them into pawns of violence. Iranians who crave freedom live caged, their spirits unbroken but bound.

Statistics reveal this resistance’s depth. A 2020 Gamaan survey found only 40% of Iranians identify as Muslim, with 60% shunning prayer, signaling secularism. In 2022, Gamaan reported 41% want the regime’s overthrow, and 21% seek secular reform. Iran International’s 2023 poll estimated only 10-15% support the clerics, meaning 85-90%—roughly 70-75 million—oppose or are indifferent. Among them, an estimated 15-20 million secular or moderate Iranians, men and women, yearn for collapse, their hope alive in protests and defiance. Non-Muslims, like persecuted Baha’is and Christians (over 300,000), bolster this, though small in number.

If this evil regime falls, the possibilities for Iranians rejecting Shariah are vast. A free Iran could revive its pre-1979 glory—a secular democracy where women reclaim rights and men pursue dreams of progress, not hate. Universities would flourish; culture would thrive. Tehran could pulse with music, art, and global ties. This would weaken radicalism’s axis—Hezbollah, Hamas—while inspiring the oppressed worldwide. A liberated Iran could stabilize the Middle East, replacing terror with partnership. The world would gain a beacon of hope.

Any hope of a free Iran hinges on the Trump Administration’s bold, unyielding policies to not merely cripple but topple the Iranian regime. In Trump’s first term, we came breathtakingly close to witnessing the collapse of the Ayatollah’s reign, with crippling sanctions and a maximum pressure campaign that weakened the clerics’ iron grip on the people. The spirit of Iran’s men and women, yearning for freedom, was emboldened then, and we can ignite that flame again. By cutting off the regime’s financial lifelines, exposing its terror networks, and supporting the Iranian people’s cries for liberation, the Trump Administration can help shatter this tyranny, restoring Iran’s promise and sending a powerful message to the world: oppression will not endure.

I pray for the day Iran’s people—men and women—break these chains. We have the power to make this happen and end this terror state for good! The time to act is now!

Stop Iran Before They Cross the Nuclear Threshold!

