Brigitte, "Let's Celebrate a Victory for Every American this 4th!"

My dear friends,

I can’t wait to celebrate tomorrow—our first 4th of July in America’s Golden Age!

It’s only been six months, and I will never tire of the winning, the restoring, the growing, and the building that’s sweeping our nation. President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill is a bold promise to deliver for every American—a beacon of hope that will make our dreams a reality!

We need those permanent tax cuts to keep more money in our pockets. We need access to affordable housing so every family can have a home to call their own. We need our borders secure to protect our sovereignty and our communities. We need the strongest military in the world to stand tall against global threats. And we need an economy unleashed and superpowered, paving the way for our children to seize opportunities and become the next generation of visionaries—future Trumps, imagine that!

We live in the greatest nation on Earth, a nation built on Judeo-Christian faith and principles that have stood the test of time. We are a nation of laws, now enforced to ensure the safety and security of our communities. We are a nation that welcomes immigrants to come legally, assimilate, and contribute to our greatness, just as I have been blessed to do.

So, let’s lift our chins high and take pride in our history, our roots, and the incredible future we’re building under the bold vision and leadership of our elected Republic. This is our moment to celebrate where we’re going—a nation poised to deliver on the promises we all believe in.

Get your iced tea, light those sparklers, hang your flags, and put on your red, white, and blue.

Let’s make this 4th of July weekend one for the ages—a celebration of freedom, faith, and the unstoppable spirit of America!

With all my heart,

Brigitte Gabriel

What Critics Can’t Understand About the One Big Beautiful Bill

Career Democrats and critics fail to grasp that growing a business requires substantial investment—in infrastructure, innovation, and people. President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill permanently locks in the tax cuts from his first term, delivering economic relief while strategically injecting seed money to revive the American Dream. By fostering investment and slashing red tape, it restores prosperity and freedom. Simultaneously, it strengthens border security to protect national sovereignty and bolsters our military to counter global bullies like China, whose rapid outpacing of our capabilities must be decisively stopped to ensure America’s dominance and safety. Certain investments have a predictable outcome, and this spending will yield revenues that will raise all boats and lift this nation into the Golden Age. Unlike the Democrats’ waste, fraud, and abuse dumped into a pocket full of holes, the growth from this strategic spending will lead us to dreams like abolishing the income tax, securing Social Security and Medicare for future generations, and so much more. We are investing in America’s future for every American.

President Trump has personally requested our assistance!

Congress is being overwhelmed, but we need to apply maximum pressure. Take a few minutes to click through and call your Representative by leaving a message over the weekend. Tell them we want a united front to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill America voted for in November. Please ask your friends and family to act with you.

Thank you for participating and making a difference. Click below!

