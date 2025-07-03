Watch: Brigitte on Trump, Iran, and the EMP Threat

Trump, Iran, and the EMP Threat: Brigitte Gabriel Sounds the Alarm

“We are fighting a spiritual battle between the forces of evil who want to destroy the forces of goodness.” — Brigitte Gabriel

Key Takeaways:

Iran’s nuclear program was set back, but the ideological war is far from over.

An EMP attack remains a real threat; Americans must understand the stakes.

President Trump’s actions were necessary and decisive.

Radical Islam seeks global domination—not peaceful coexistence.

Conservatives must act now to codify Trump’s policies before the next election.

ActForAmerica.org provides tools and alerts for grassroots action.

In her fourth appearance on United Patriots Uprising, national security analyst Brigitte Gabriel delivered an impassioned and urgent warning: our conflict with Iran is far from over—and never will be, so long as radical Islam continues its war against Judeo-Christian civilization.

Born in Lebanon and raised in a bomb shelter during a civil war fueled by Islamic terrorism, Gabriel knows firsthand the cost of appeasement. In this interview with Gary Binford, she lays bare the spiritual and political stakes, calling President Trump’s recent decisive action against Iran a God-ordained intervention at the brink of nuclear catastrophe.

Codifying Trump’s Agenda: From Executive Order to Law

Gabriel doesn’t just sound alarms—she offers marching orders. Through her organization, ActForAmerica.org, Gabriel is working directly with President Trump and Congress to turn executive orders into codified laws before the next midterm election. She urges listeners to wake up and act:

“Being informed without taking action means nothing.”

Gabriel warns that Democrats are already lobbying lawmakers around the clock. Conservatives must move beyond conferences and rubber-chicken dinners to local action—calling reps, showing up, and staying engaged.

The Real Threat from Iran: An EMP Nightmare

Forget Israel for a moment, Gabriel says. Americans need to understand that Iran has planned for years to cripple the U.S. through an EMP (Electromagnetic Pulse) attack. Just one nuclear-tipped missile detonated 300 miles above the heartland could send the entire nation back to the 14th century—no power, no transportation, no food, no medicine. Congress knew this in 2009. Few Americans do today.

“The EMP Commission estimated 90% of Americans would die in the first year.”

This chilling reality explains why Trump acted—and why Gabriel warns against the Democrats’ efforts to impeach him for it. The danger is not theoretical. It is imminent.

The Spiritual Battle Behind the Headlines

Gabriel and Binford both frame the Iranian conflict in biblical terms. The divide dates back to Abraham, Isaac, and Ishmael, establishing a perpetual conflict between the descendants of the promise and those who oppose God’s covenant with Israel. Radical Islam isn’t just a geopolitical threat—it’s a theological revolt against God’s sovereignty.

“People don’t even know why we support Israel. They don’t know why they hate us. They don’t know what this is about.”

Removing God from schools, government, and society has left Americans—especially younger generations—defenseless in the face of evil ideologies masked as peace movements. The church, too, has failed to equip believers with the historical and spiritual discernment they need.

