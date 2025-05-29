Trump’s Bold Election Integrity Push: 25 States Respond, 19+ DC Defiers Face DOJ Scrutiny, 6 Fail to Act

President Donald J. Trump, fulfilling his landslide mandate and the will of 80% of Americans who demand voter ID, signed Executive Order 14248 on March 25, 2025, to safeguard American elections, giving states 90 days to bring their state in compliance. Titled “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections,” this order mandates documentary proof of U.S. citizenship for voter registration, enforces voter roll cleanup, and prohibits counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day, aligning with federal law (2 U.S.C. 7, 3 U.S.C. 1).

It also empowers the Department of Justice (DOJ), under Attorney General Pam Bondi, to prosecute non-citizen voting and ensure state compliance, with federal funding tied to adherence. This decisive action counters decades of lax election security, risking foreign interference and illegal voting and aims to restore trust in a system marred by fraud allegations and non-citizen voting concerns.

The Election Assistance Commission (EAC) was directed to revise the federal voter registration form within 30 days to require proof of citizenship, but a federal judge’s April 24, 2025, injunction paused key provisions, citing presidential overreach. The DOJ, per a May 6, 2025, filing, declined to appeal, allowing litigation to proceed to summary judgment. Despite this, 25 states—led by Republican secretaries like Georgia’s Brad Raffensperger and Mississippi’s Delbert Hosemann—have signaled alignment with Trump’s voter roll cleanup, leveraging existing laws like the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) to remove ineligible voters. These states, including Texas, Ohio, and Florida, are actively coordinating with the DOJ and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to access federal databases for citizenship verification, per the order’s directive.

Only 25 states are actively working on bringing their state in compliance with President Trump’s Executive Order 14248, including AL, AR, FL, GA, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MS, MO, MT, NE, ND, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, WV, WY, NC, by implementing voter ID laws and coordinating with the DOJ and DHS to clean voter rolls and verify citizenship.

Conversely, 19 states, plus Washington, D.C., are defying President Trump’s Executive Order 14248—AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, HI, IL, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, NV, NJ, NM, NY, OR, RI, VT, WA, plus D.C.—are brazenly undermining election integrity by challenging the mandate for voter ID and voter roll cleanup. These Democratic-led states, through a coordinated lawsuit filed April 3, 2025, argue the order violates the Constitution’s Elections Clause, overreaches presidential authority, and risks disenfranchising voters with burdensome citizenship proof requirements. By rejecting the will of 80% of Americans who demand secure elections, these states prioritize open ballots over sovereignty, inviting foreign interference and eroding trust in our elections. Their lawsuits, consolidated under Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, challenge the order’s legality, with a hearing set for June 6, 2025. The State of California went as far as BANNING VOTER ID and they won’t be the last blue state, if we fail to win this lawsuit and leverage our people power to force blue states to comply, not defy the will of the people.

States like Alaska, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin have not clearly aligned or defied the order, likely awaiting legal clarity or maintaining existing voter ID laws without federal coordination and need to be forced to act.

Pam Bondi’s DOJ, supported by Harmeet Dhillon, is ramping up enforcement, prioritizing prosecution of non-citizen voting and coordinating with state attorneys general. The order also tasks the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, to scrutinize voter rolls and improve communications between state and federal database systems.

Trump’s executive order, a cornerstone of his mandate, faces fierce resistance from blue states and voting rights groups. Yet, with 80% of Americans supporting voter ID, per polls, and 25 states aligning, Trump’s push resonates. The DOJ must intensify enforcement, and Congress should pass the SAVE and MESA Acts to codify these reforms. Americans demand secure elections—states defying this mandate must face consequences, or our democracy risks erosion.

