Democrats in Congress are recklessly pushing to expose ICE agents’ identities, inviting mob retribution from violent groups—paid and unpaid—such as cartels and Antifa, which should be designated a domestic terror organization. At a time when ICE facilities and agents face direct attacks, including ambushes and death threats, these dangerous policies deliberately endanger federal employees and law enforcement, inciting violence against those protecting our communities. When will we hold elected officials accountable for such reckless actions? Accountability at the ballot box is not enough—Americans must loudly condemn Democrats nationwide for siding with illegal criminals and jeopardizing public safety, demanding an end to this betrayal of those who stand in the gap for our nation.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are under siege, facing relentless threats, doxxing, and violent attacks while enforcing immigration laws to protect public safety. With 80% of Americans supporting mass deportation efforts—prioritizing the worst criminals, as affirmed in November’s elections—safeguarding agents’ identities is paramount to their mission and survival. Exposing them risks their lives and undermines the nation’s security.

Doxxing has skyrocketed, with ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons reporting a 500% surge in violent threats. “ICE officers’ families were labeled terrorists,” Lyons said, emphasizing the chilling impact of doxxing campaigns. Apps like ICEBlock track ICE operations in real-time, enabling cartels and extremists to evade capture and target agents. Rep. Roger Williams and House Republicans have called for investigations, arguing these apps “paint targets” on agents’ backs. The Department of Homeland Security warns that obstructing ICE aids “vicious cartels, human traffickers, and violent criminals.”

On July 4, 2025, ten assailants, allegedly tied to an Antifa cell, ambushed ICE’s Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas. Wearing black tactical gear, they vandalized vehicles with anti-ICE graffiti, used fireworks to draw agents out, and opened fire. A police officer was shot in the neck but survived, while 20-30 rounds targeted unarmed ICE corrections officers. Federal prosecutors charged the group with attempted murder, citing “insurrectionary anarchy” propaganda, a growing domestic terror threat per the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point. Days later, in McAllen, Texas, a gunman in tactical gear attacked Border Patrol agents, who neutralized the threat. ICE reports a 700% increase in assaults, driven by inflammatory rhetoric.

Some Democratic leaders have escalated tensions with dangerous rhetoric. An anonymous House Democrat told Axios, “Some of them have suggested … what we really need to do is be willing to get shot” at ICE facilities, adding, “Our own base is telling us that what we’re doing is not good enough … [that] there needs to be blood to grab the attention of the press and the public.”

I doubt Antifa, cartels, and socialists represent a large portion of their base, but perhaps they’re all that’s left standing with them.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal called ICE agents “deranged,” while Rep. LaMonica McIver, charged with impeding federal officers, urged supporters to “shut down the city” in a “war” against ICE. Gov. Tim Walz likened agents to the “modern-day Gestapo,” and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson accused them of “terrorizing communities.” Such statements, the White House argues, incite violence. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has urged Democrats to “tone down their rhetoric” and engage with ICE officials.

Masking protects agents from cartels, Antifa, and other terror groups hunting them, ensuring they can execute Trump’s mandate to deport 1 million immigrants annually, starting with the worst offenders. Legislation like the VISIBLE Act, proposed by Sens. Cory Booker and Alex Padilla, threatens to unmask agents, ignoring doxxing risks and impersonation by criminals. Congress must instead criminalize doxxing federal agents and bolster ICE’s efforts. Defending ICE’s anonymity is defending public safety—agents risk their lives daily to protect every American. Stand with them.

