HFCRights
It’s awesome that leaders are finally fighting for kids in DC’s broken justice system—but let’s fight for kids in another arena too: Family Court and the Department of Child Safety.

With 23.4 million parents sidelined, not because they’re unfit, but because of a money machine called Title IV-D and IV-E. These programs funnel $20 billion a year into the system by tearing children away from their parents. Only 1–3% of parents pose true risks—the rest are being erased, and their children traumatized, for profit.

Just like in DC where soft laws embolden criminals, family courts embolden agencies to exploit families. It’s time to repeal Title IV-D and IV-E and return children to safe parents. Redirect that $20 billion to mental health, schools, veterans, and real community needs.

Fixing family court isn’t just about justice—it’s about saving kids, saving families, and healing our nation’s future.

Creole Gumbo
40+ years ago my mother told me "it's called the Criminal Justice System because they give "justice" to criminals," meaning they let them off.

