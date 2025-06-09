The Los Angeles anti-ICE riots, orchestrated by radical socialist and immigrant rights groups, exploit public safety efforts to sow unrest, push anti-Trump, anti-American, and even antisemitic narratives, and undermine our Constitutional Republic. These insurrectionists, with their violent tactics and hateful rhetoric, threaten our nation’s security and must face swift justice.

From June 6–8, 2025, Los Angeles descended into chaos as protests against ICE raids, led by U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli’s Operation Guardian Angel, turned into violent riots. ICE arrested 118 criminals, including five MS-13 gang members, a child sex offender, and others with murder and rape convictions. Yet, confirmed radical organizations orchestrated riots to shield these lawbreakers, clashing with law enforcement, defacing federal buildings, and endangering agents. Their graffiti, signs, and chants reveal a dangerous agenda.

Confirmed Organizers

Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) : Led protests on June 8 outside City Hall under the slogan “National Guard go away, ICE out of LA,” promoting socialist rhetoric and anti-law enforcement sentiment.

Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Los Angeles Chapter : Supported rioters and scheduled protests for June 9–10, amplifying anti-ICE narratives and encouraging documentation of ICE activities.

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) : Organized resistance, with Executive Director Angelica Salas denouncing raids at a June 6 press conference. CHIRLA, funded partly by government grants, activated the Los Angeles Rapid Response Network to report ICE sightings.

Service Employees International Union (SEIU) California : President David Huerta was arrested for obstructing ICE agents, framing raids as “injustice.” SEIU rallied protesters, escalating tensions.

Unión del Barrio : A communist group, self-described “Raza Internationalist” dedicated to the “liberation” of Mexican and Latino communities within U.S. borders through revolutionary means.

Stop LAPD Spying Coalition : Joined protests, pushing anti-police narratives alongside immigrant rights rhetoric.

Black Alliance for Peace : Participated with small crowdfunding grants, aligning with anti-American and pro-Palestinian slogans.

Center CSO : Led by figures like Ron Gochez, it organized riots alongside Unión del Barrio, as listed above.

Antifa: Alleged by X posts to have coordinated violent actions, though unconfirmed by mainstream sources. Their anti-authoritarian stance aligns with riot tactics on the scene.

Graffiti, Signs, and Chants

Graffiti: Rioters defaced the Metropolitan Detention Center and federal buildings with “F— ICE,” “F— LAPD,” “F— Trump,” “Death to America,” “F— Jews,” “Kill the Rich,” “Kill Cops,” and “Kill ICE Agents,” showcasing anti-American, antisemitic, and violent rhetoric.

Signs and Chants: Protesters carried signs reading “ICE Out of LA!” and “No Human Being is Illegal” while chanting, “Set them free, let them stay!” “No Justice, No Peace. No ICE or Police,” and “Donald Trump, Let’s Be Clear: Immigrants Are Welcome Here.” These messages, led by PSL and CHIRLA, aimed to disrupt ICE operations and vilify federal agents.

The Radical Agenda

These groups, many with socialist or communist ties, exploit ICE’s mission to remove serious criminals to push an anti-Trump, anti-American narrative. CHIRLA’s government funding—$34 million in grants, including from California—raises questions about taxpayer money fueling riots.

Antisemitic graffiti like “F— Jews” and pro-Palestinian chants by groups like the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights reveal a broader hateful agenda.

When protests cease to be peaceful and jeopardize law enforcement and community safety, seeking to supplant our Constitutional Republic with democratic socialism through violent, riotous means, they should be rounded up and deported if illegal aliens or otherwise jailed.

These groups incite chaos to protect criminals, not rights. They should have no voice and must be locked up to restore order and uphold the rule of law.

