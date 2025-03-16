Faith Fuels Syria’s Brave Christian Sentinels: What About America?

In the ancient city of Damascus, where the echoes of history whisper through narrow streets, a group of Syrian Christians known as the Eagles of Antioch stand as steadfast protectors of their community. They patrol Christian neighborhoods from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM, a twelve-hour vigil born of necessity.

The Eagles of Antioch emerged in late 2024, as the fall of the Assad regime ushered in a new era of instability. With the rise of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an Islamist group now governing Syria, promises of tolerance for religious minorities ring hollow amidst daily sweeping operations along the coast, slaying thousands.

These volunteers, ordinary men and women from all walks of life, patrol neighborhoods like Bab Touma, named for St. Thomas the Apostle. Armed with little more than courage—and sometimes the small weapons once distributed by the Assad regime—they face dangers that test their mettle.

Happening now, massacres in Alawite and Christian villages force many to flee to the mountains, a grim reminder of the 1860 Damascus massacre when thousands of Christians perished.

The Eagles’ mission is physical protection and a stand against erasure. Syria’s Christians have endured centuries of trials—from Ottoman persecution to the Assyrian Genocide of 1915, which killed over 250,000 Syriac Orthodox faithful.

During the height of its reign of terror in Syria, particularly between 2014 and 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) unleashed a brutal campaign against Christians, reviving the ancient horror of crucifixion to instill fear and assert dominance. In cities like Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, ISIS militants publicly crucified Christians—sometimes after beheading or torture—accusing them of apostasy or refusing to convert to Islam. One documented instance in 2014 involved eight Christians crucified in Al-Bab, their bodies left hanging for three days as a grim warning. The Syriac Orthodox and Assyrian communities, already scarred by historical genocides, faced systematic persecution, with churches razed and thousands fleeing. This Syrian Christian remnant reflects a legacy of enduring faith amid unimaginable cruelty.

Today, they face a precarious future under a brutal Al-Qaeda-ISIS joint regime. HTS leader Ahmed al-Shara has met with Christian leaders, pledging respect, while their fighters are out slaughtering entire villages of both Alawites and Christians.

The Eagles of Antioch are more than a security force; they are a testament to a people refusing to vanish. In a city where church bells still ring amid the chaos, their vigil honors a heritage that has weathered empires and wars.

These brave Eagles of Antioch stir a profound reflection on what America might look like today if we matched their courage and diligence in defending our Judeo-Christian heritage and freedoms.

As we witness Hamas, pro-Hamas, and pro-terrorist student protests in the U.S., advocating for violence and genocide, I wonder how long it will take for Americans to boldly and fearlessly condemn these radical Islamists and insist these University safe havens of hate ideology come to an end. You don’t coddle and appease Jihadist ideology; you confront it and deny it air to breathe.

Imagine an America where citizens, inspired by such faith, actively guarded our foundational values against erosion, not with apathy but with the same sacrificial resolve. Their example challenges us: would we rise as eagles, vigilant and bold, to protect the liberties and beliefs that shaped our nation, even amidst our own shadows of division and unrest?

Will we rise and stand in defense of our Jewish friends and neighbors directly in the crosshairs of these Jew-hating mobs that are calling for the annihilation of Israel and the Jewish race?!

