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Jody's avatar
Jody
1d

Good Tuesday morning Brigitte Gabriel and crew! Thanks for all you do!💯🇺🇸🇱🇧🏴‍☠️❤️

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Angelus Irae ☩'s avatar
Angelus Irae ☩
1d

Where Sharia is the law, the law no longer matters.

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