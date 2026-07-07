Dear ACT For America Members and Fellow Patriots,

I am writing to you today with a critical update on a federal bill that directly advances the core mission we have championed for years: ensuring that the U.S. Constitution remains the supreme law of the land, with no foreign or religious legal systems allowed to undermine our fundamental rights.

On July 1, 2026, Congressman Keith Self introduced the Preserving Our Constitution Act of 2026. This landmark legislation prohibits federal courts and adjudicative bodies from recognizing or enforcing foreign laws, religious laws (with particular attention to Sharia), customs, or practices that conflict with the Constitution or U.S. federal law. It builds directly on the successful American Laws for American Courts (ALAC) model that ACT For America has long led at the state level.

ACT For America has been at the forefront of the fight to protect American sovereignty in our courts. We mobilized grassroots support, educated lawmakers, and helped drive the passage of ALAC or its equivalents in multiple states. These victories include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Dakota, Texas, Washington, among others.

In each of these states, ALAC has prevented parallel legal systems from eroding constitutional protections for American citizens.

Because of the rise of Islamic immigration to the US we have seen a rise of Sharia law being used across the nation. Legal compilations have documented 150 cases judged by Sharia law instead of the constitution of the United States in 23 states including New Jersey, New York, California, Texas, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Florida, and others with larger Muslim Communities.

These instances, though limited, illustrate why preventive federal legislation is needed to ensure the Constitution always takes precedence.

The new federal bill strengthens and nationalizes this approach. Its key provisions include:

Prohibiting recognition or enforcement of foreign or religious laws that conflict with the Constitution or federal law.

Blocking contracts that force disputes into foreign tribunals lacking due process or equal protection.

Barring enforcement of foreign judgments based on laws inconsistent with our constitutional rights.

Highlighting specific incompatible practices, such as forced or underage marriage, polygamy, female genital mutilation, restrictions on free speech or religious conversion, discriminatory treatment based on sex, religion, or caste, and cruel or unusual punishments.

Protecting due process in international cases by preventing dismissals in favor of foreign jurisdictions that do not meet American standards of fairness.

Why is this bill essential?

The Constitution is not just a document — it is the supreme law of the land. It guarantees every American equal protection under the law, freedom of speech and religion, due process, and the right to live free from cruel or discriminatory practices. Any system that places religious or foreign law above these principles threatens our unity, our liberties, and the rule of law itself. We cannot allow competing legal systems to create a two-tiered justice system in America.

We have seen the dangerous path Europe has taken, and we must refuse to follow it. In the United Kingdom, estimates indicate there are as many as 85 Sharia courts operating today parallel to British Courts. This has contributed to parallel societies, integration failures, grooming scandals, and the erosion of free speech as authorities hesitate to criticize certain religious practices for fear of being labeled intolerant.

If we do not act now, similar pressures could take root here — demands for Sharia-compliant accommodations in courts, schools, and workplaces; challenges to women’s equality; and the gradual replacement of constitutional standards with foreign doctrines. The Preserving Our Constitution Act stops this before it starts by ensuring one law for all Americans.

This bill is a direct extension of the work ACT For America has done for over a decade. It reinforces that America is exceptional because our laws are rooted in individual liberty and equality, not tribal or religious hierarchies.

Below is an ACTION campaign directed to your elected officials urging them to co-sponsor and pass the Preserving Our Constitution ACT For 2026. Click ACTNOW, take action, and share this email with everyone you know.

Together, we have already won important victories at the state level. Now is the time to secure those gains at the federal level and protect the Constitution for generations to come.

The stakes could not be higher. Our children and grandchildren deserve to inherit a nation where the Constitution — and only the Constitution — is the law of the land. Let’s make sure that happens.



Thank you for your unwavering commitment to American values and the rule of law.

In defense of our Constitution,

Brigitte Gabriel and ACT For America Team