One Big Beautiful Bill Ushers in a Golden Age for Workers

On July 4th, as we celebrated the birth of our nation, America bore the dawn of a Golden Age with the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill, which Act for America members helped pass with 1.6 million emails, calls, petitions, and social media posts.

Championed by President Trump and Republicans on Capitol Hill, this landmark legislation puts America First, delivering transformative relief to working-class Americans.

From union workers in California to tipped employees in Washington, D.C., this bill is a resounding victory for families striving to build a brighter future.

Coupled with the June Jobs Report showcasing record-breaking employment gains for U.S.-born workers, this moment signals a new era of prosperity and opportunity.

One Big Beautiful Bill: A Lifeline for Workers

The One Big Beautiful Bill is a game-changer, slashing taxes on overtime pay and tips to put more money back in the pockets of hardworking Americans. This isn’t just policy—it’s a rejection of tax tyranny and a commitment to letting workers keep what they earn.

In states like California, long burdened by radical blue-state policies, this bill offers unprecedented economic relief, particularly for union workers who have been held hostage by partisan agendas.

- No Tax on Overtime Pay: Unionized workers, often earning double-time for overtime, stand to save thousands annually. Here’s the estimated annual tax savings:

- Construction: $9,485–$14,227.

- Transportation: $4,742–$9,485.

- Healthcare: $4,742–$11,382.

- Public Sector/Education: $1,897–$4,742.

This relief could spark a cultural awakening in unions, which have often used members’ dues to fund leftist policies misaligned with workers’ values. By aligning with America First principles, unions may finally reflect the priorities of their members, who now see tangible benefits from conservative leadership. None of these workers will vote away these savings in the future!

- No Tax on Tips: Tipped workers, especially in high-cost states like California and Washington, or in Washington, D.C., where tips make up 81% of income due to low wages, are set to thrive.

In blue states, low-income tipped workers rely on tips for 50–80% of their income, while middle-class tipped workers earn 20–40% from tips—now tax-free. This policy, backed by over 80% of Americans, delivers a much-needed boost to vulnerable workers, potentially shifting voting blocs in even the bluest regions.

Record Job Gains Amplify the Victory

The One Big Beautiful Bill is turbocharged by the June Jobs Report, which confirms the power of America First policies. U.S.-born employment has hit an all-time high, accounting for 100% of recent job gains.

Since January, native-born workers have added 2 million jobs, with 830,000 gained from May to June alone.

Meanwhile, foreign-born employment dropped by 543,000 overall, including 384,000 in a single month. This shift proves that secure borders and immigration enforcement don’t just enhance public safety—they protect American workers by prioritizing their prosperity.

Rising wages, driven by reduced reliance on cheap foreign labor, further amplify this victory. The American economy is being rebuilt for Americans, and the results are a testament to what’s possible when we put our workers first.

The One Big Beautiful Bill, paired with a thriving job market, proves that America First policies deliver. Secure borders and smart economic reforms protect both our safety and our prosperity. This is more than a bill or a jobs report; it’s a movement!

A Republic Powered by the People

This triumph belongs to YOU. Our friends on the Hill are grateful for your participation, and so are we! You are the bedrock of this great nation, you ACT FOR AMERICA, making the American Dream attainable for every citizen.

