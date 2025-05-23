Free Palestine Activist’s Murder of Jewish Couple in D.C. Demands Urgent National Security Action

On May 22, 2025, a devastating tragedy struck outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., where Yaron Lischinsky, a 32-year-old Israeli Christian diplomat, and his 28-year-old Jewish-American fiancée, Sarah Milgrim, were gunned down by Elias Rodriguez, a 30-year-old pro-Hamas Free Palestine activist from Chicago. The couple, radiant advocates for peace between Jews and Arabs in Israel and delivering humanitarian food aid to Gazans, had just attended an event fostering Jewish-Arab collaboration when their lives were brutally ended. Rodriguez, reportedly shouting “Free, Free Palestine” and “intifada revolution,” left a manifesto glorifying his act as “resistance,” explicitly targeting Jews and those connected to Israel.

This murder, the first in the U.S. explicitly tied to the Free Palestine movement since October 7, 2023, exposes the lethal consequences of unchecked extremist rhetoric and demands immediate designation of the movement as a domestic terror threat to prevent further violence.

The Free Palestine movement’s slogans—“Globalize the Intifada,” “From the River to the Sea,” “Death to Zionism,” “There is only one solution, Intifada revolution”—are not calls for a peaceful two-state solution but direct references to the deadly Second Intifada (2000–2005), a violent Palestinian uprising that killed over 1,000 Israelis, mostly civilians, through suicide bombings and attacks by groups like Hamas. These chants, heard at protests nationwide, romanticize violence and dehumanize Jews and Zionists, a term encompassing 58% of U.S. Jews and Christian supporters who support Israel’s existence.

The movement’s undeniable ties to organized groups like the Muslim Brotherhood’s North American (HAMAS) affiliates—such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), and campus groups like the Muslim Student Association—reveal a coordinated agenda beneath the façade of decentralization. CAIR’s blueprint to Islamize America, outlined in 2025, aims to establish 4,000 mosques, produce 50 Muslim congressmen, 50,000 lawyers, journalists, and influencers, and embed operatives in every major institution. This strategy includes buying empty churches for mosques, creating Shariah-based enclaves, and proposing over 60 Islamic-related bills and counting nationwide, including Texas. By aligning with sympathetic groups like ANTIFA and communists, the movement amplifies its influence, intimidating campus administrators and local law enforcement, who fear escalation, thus emboldening further belligerence. This dynamic, mirroring Hamas’s tactics of violence and intimidation under the guise of liberation, enabled Rodriguez’s attack, proving these are not mere words but a call to action. CAIR and other Brotherhood affiliates will release public statements to distance themselves, while exploiting these murders as a way to force concessions, accommodations, and appeasement policy to protect their Islamic community from “Islamophobia,” and lawmakers and elected officials will fall for it.

This tragedy demands a national security response. The Free Palestine movement must be designated a domestic terror threat, as its alignment with Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist group, and its incitement of violence threaten public safety. Speech inciting imminent lawless action is unprotected, and Rodriguez’s act shows how slogans like “Free Palestine,” which means “death to Israel” crosses this line. Individuals displaying Palestinian flags alongside terrorist symbols or chanting genocidal slogans should be flagged and monitored by federal authorities. The Department of Homeland Security and FBI must investigate the movement’s ties to foreign terror networks, including potential operatives entering on student or work visas or illegally crossing borders. Ignoring these warnings, like events leading up to 9/11 risks more lives!

The urgency of this call to action stems from the movement’s growing audacity and its exploitation of free speech protections to promote violence; they know just how far they can push their messaging without crackdown and our officials have allowed it. By deputizing radicals and leveraging campus protests, the Brotherhood’s stealth jihad strategy seeks to destabilize the U.S., much like Iran’s proxy networks or Al Qaeda’s ISIS alliances, as seen in the 2025 New Orleans bombing. The Free Palestine movement’s disproportionate influence—intimidating universities and shaping policy. Without real consequences, this movement will escalate, potentially, and already likely, harboring foreign militants who sympathize with its cause. The murder of Yaron and Sarah is not an isolated act but a warning of what’s to come if America fails to act.

This is a defining moment. The Free Palestine movement, an arm of Hamas’s ideology by many names, must face scrutiny as a national security threat. We cannot wait for another 9/11 or another murder to recognize that these words are not rhetoric, but aspirations some will act upon. Designating the movement a terror threat, monitoring its symbols and slogans, and investigating its networks will honor Yaron and Sarah’s memory and protect countless others. America must stand firm against this hate, ensuring no more lives are lost to an ideology that seeks to destroy rather than build.

Join us in prayer for the families and friends of Yaron Lischinsky Sarah Milgrim and join our efforts to combat domestic terrorism and antisemitism nationwide to prevent tragic losses like this in the future!

