Stan Hoffman's avatar
Stan Hoffman
3h

Words have the power to both destroy and heal. When we speak words that are cruel and evil, those words will not return void but will destroy. Speaking death to Jews, death to Israel, death to the US, are destructive words and we are constantly seeing that many a muslim is radicalized by those words and commit murderous acts. Some of those muslims were living a peaceful life until they were radicalized by an imam or terrorist leader. But the hateful rhetoric perverted their way and they choose to go to their death trying to kill those they were told to kill. The Bible constantly speaks about the power of words and the effect they had and can have. Blessing and cursing comes from the same mouth, this ought not be. Many know that we can destroy our children if we curse them, so why is it many can not understand that the radical terrorists are using words to destroy us? God never told us to be tolerant to evil. Its time we realize that free speech doesn't mean your words have no consequences. As Paul said, all things are permissible, but not all things are expedient. In short, you have the free will to do whatever you want, but if you do evil, there are consequences for your evil. Its high time we hold these radicals responsible for their vile words. The democrats incited riots during Pres Trumps first term and there were innocent people killed and wounded because of the violent rhetoric of those democrat leaders who are radical. Its not just radical muslims who need to be held accountable, all who are radically calling for violence and death must be held accountable.

