Our persistent, united efforts across the country are bearing fruit—proving once again that when we take action, we win.

This week, the Arizona House of Representatives passed HCM 2001 and HCM 2002—two House Concurrent Memorials introduced by Rep. John Gillette (R–District 30). These measures urge the federal government to designate the Muslim Brotherhood (HCM 2001) and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) (HCM 2002) as terrorist organizations.

This victory did not happen by accident. It is the direct result of our Arizona supporters’ dedication—your phone calls, emails, and relentless outreach to state legislators—creating the political momentum necessary to move these measures forward. You showed up. You spoke out. You refused to back down. And when that happens, elected officials listen.

ACT for America Founder and Chairwoman Brigitte Gabriel provided pivotal video testimony in committee supporting both memorials, reinforcing the facts surrounding CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood and underscoring the urgency of protecting our nation from serious threats.

However, the fight is not over. These memorials now advance to the Arizona State Senate, where we must keep the pressure on. If you live in Arizona, contact your state senator today and urge them to pass HCM 2001 and HCM 2002 without delay. ACT for America’s constituent outreach tool makes it simple, providing a prewritten email, call script, and social media message to help you take immediate action.

Donate to ACT for America and help us make 2026 our most impactful year ever!

This is what happens when the ACT for America community mobilizes: awareness becomes action, and action becomes measurable results. Whether it’s advancing state-level measures or supporting federal legislation to secure our elections, your participation drives the outcome. Elected officials respond to consistent, organized pressure—and without your engagement in every legislative campaign, this Arizona success would not have been possible.

Thank you—sincerely—for your unwavering commitment. You are the reason we continue securing victories, one state at a time.

Now let’s build on Arizona’s momentum and take this effort nationwide. Stay engaged. Keep contacting your elected officials regarding ACT for America’s state and federal legislative priorities. Hold lawmakers accountable. Together, we can secure more victories for our states and for our country.

For God and Country—stay strong and stay active. We are making a difference!

Share