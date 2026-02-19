Friends,

Take a moment to celebrate what YOU just accomplished.

Because of your action, your voice, and your relentless commitment to election integrity, well over 1.7 MILLION emails, phone calls and social media posts flooded congressional offices in support of the SAVE America Act.

Let that sink in.

More than 1.7 million contacts.

Republican offices.

Democrat offices.

Leadership offices.

No one could ignore it.

And, because of your efforts, the SAVE America Act PASSED in the House of Representatives.

This was not an accident.

This was not luck.

This was ACT For America grassroots power in action.

You proved that when Americans demand secure elections and commonsense safeguards to ensure only U.S. citizens vote in federal elections, Washington listens.

This victory belongs to every single supporter who sent an email, made a call, and refused to sit on the sidelines. You should be proud. This was historic!

But we cannot slow down.

The bill now moves to the Senate — and the fight will intensify.

Opponents of election integrity are already organizing. They will pressure senators. They will try to stall it. They never want to see it become law.

That means we must be louder.

Stronger.

More relentless than ever.

To prepare for the next legislative battle, we urgently need your financial support. Become a Patriot Monthly Partner and join our $26 for 2026 campaign.

Your donation today will help us:

Mobilize millions more citizens

Launch targeted outreach to key Senate offices

Expand digital campaigns and grassroots pressure

Ensure the Senate feels the same overwhelming demand the House just experienced

If 1.7 million contacts helped secure victory in the House, imagine what we can accomplish with even greater resources behind our movement.

Will you step up today with a generous contribution to fuel the next phase of this fight? Become a patriot partner and support our $26 for 2026 campaign and help us continue to take the fight to the Left all the way to the midterm!

Every dollar strengthens our ability to hold lawmakers accountable and defend election integrity nationwide.

This House victory proves something powerful: when ACT for America supporters engage, we win.

Now let’s finish the job in the Senate.

I am asking you to commit to a monthly $26 to help us secure our country in 2026. Stand with us. Contribute today. And let’s secure the next victory together.

For secure elections and a stronger America,

Brigitte Gabriel

Chairwoman and CEO

ACT for America

