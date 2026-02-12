We Must Act

For decades, the Muslim Brotherhood has openly declared its long-term objective: to infiltrate and ultimately dominate Western civilization from within. This is not speculation. This is not conspiracy. This is not rhetoric pulled from thin air. It is documented in their own words.

In 1991, the Brotherhood produced a strategic memorandum outlining its vision for North America. In it, they describe what they call a “civilization jihad” — a methodical effort to undermine Western society from the inside and replace it with an Islamic system. They did not whisper it. They wrote it down. They distributed it. They explained it.

And yet, in the West, we refuse to listen.

We have never faced an adversary so bold that it publishes its intentions in writing and still manages to convince us that we are overreacting. They outline the strategy. They identify organizations. They build networks. They organize at the local level. Meanwhile, too many Americans sit back and treat the threat like political theater.

Part of that concern centers around organizations such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which has frequently been cited in public debates about political influence and advocacy connected to Islamist movements. Critics have raised questions about the role certain advocacy groups play in shaping public policy and gaining access to elected officials at every level of government. Through lobbying, public messaging, coalition-building, and sustained political engagement, these organizations operate in a coordinated and strategic manner.

You may not know, but CAIR has established chapters in states across the country and continues expanding its footprint, actively recruiting and organizing at the local level to influence policy discussions nationwide.

If one side is mobilized and involved at every level of government, the other side cannot afford to remain passive.

As evidence of how organized and politically engaged these networks are at the state level just look at Texas. CAIR’s Texas chapter recently released a multi-page Letter of Concern urging opposition to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s 2026 Texas Senate Interim Legislative Charge titled “Preventing Sharia Law in Texas,” calling it unconstitutional and raising objections to related policy discussions. You can read the entire letter by clicking the image below.

The takeaway: Education alone is not enough.

Yes, it is important to understand what we are facing. Yes, it is critical to expose ideological movements and examine their goals. But if all we do is listen to interviews, watch podcasts, and nod our heads in agreement, then we are doing nothing more than entertaining ourselves.

Our adversaries are not passive. They are not spectators. They are not content to simply talk.

They organize.

They build influence in their communities.

They track local elections.

They identify positions of power — from school boards to city councils to state legislatures — and they work strategically to influence them.

If we fail to match that level of organization, we lose by default.

This is not about fear. It is about vigilance. It is about civic responsibility. It is about understanding that freedom requires active participation.

If you are concerned about the direction of our country, then now is the time to act.

Start a chapter with ACT for America in your community.

Become a volunteer.

Share educational resources on social media.

Engage your local elected officials.

Attend school board meetings.

Support candidates who are committed to constitutional principles.

Be the change agent in your own backyard.

Every movement that has ever shaped this nation started at the grassroots level. The Founders did not simply sit around discussing liberty — they organized for it. They built networks. They took action. They understood that knowledge without courage accomplishes nothing.

We cannot afford complacency. We cannot afford silence. And we certainly cannot afford to confuse awareness with engagement.

This is not a moment for spectators.

It is a moment for patriots.

If we care about protecting constitutional governance, safeguarding women’s rights, defending freedom of speech, and preserving the values that define America, then we must move beyond conversation and into coordinated action.

History does not reward the passive. It rewards those who show up.

The other side is organized. The question is — are we?

