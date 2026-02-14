Fighting for the Next Generation

Forgiveness is not weakness. It is strength forged in fire.

Scars—whether visible or hidden—are reminders of the cost of war and violence. Trauma does not simply disappear with time. It shapes lives, families, and nations.

Yet in the Judeo-Christian tradition, believers are taught something extraordinary: forgive those who trespass against you. Pray for your enemies. Do not let the sun go down on your anger. That moral foundation is one of the greatest strengths of Western civilization.

But forgiveness does not mean forgetting. Forgetting dishonors suffering and leaves the next generation vulnerable. Forgiveness does not require surrender, naivety, or silence in the face of evil. It is possible to forgive in the heart while remaining clear-eyed about the realities of the world.

And clarity is essential.

While Judeo-Christian teaching emphasizes forgiveness and prayer for one’s enemies, Islam promotes the exact opposite—never forgive, never forget, and never relent. This stark contrast cannot be ignored.

Understanding this difference is not about hatred; it is about survival. A free society cannot defend itself against threats it refuses to acknowledge. Knowing the enemy—its doctrine, its goals, and its tactics—is the first step in protecting the freedoms so many have sacrificed to secure.

Contribute to ACT for America today and help us stay in the fight to secure America’s future.

The fight today is not merely for ourselves. It is for our children and grandchildren—and for the generations yet to come. Every decision made now shapes the world they will inherit. If we fail to defend truth, liberty, and constitutional rights today, future generations will pay the price.

It is possible to fight with an open and clean heart. It is possible to pray that God grants wisdom and healing to those who embrace destructive practices. Prayer is powerful. But prayer must be accompanied by courage, vigilance, and action.

“Forgive but never forget” is not a slogan of weakness; it is a formula for endurance. It preserves moral clarity while refusing to be consumed by hatred. It allows a nation to remain compassionate without becoming complacent.

Peace requires strength. Freedom requires courage. And the responsibility to protect both rests with this generation—for the sake of all who will follow.

Share