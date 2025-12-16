When Evil Strikes

If you watched the horror unfold in Australia this weekend—the father-son jihadist duo gunning down 15 innocents at Bondi Beach’s Hanukkah festival, wounding dozens more in a blood-soaked antisemitic rampage—you know the evil we’re facing isn’t abstract. It’s real, it’s vicious, and it’s coming for us all.

The blood of innocents is flowing again, and the handwriting on the wall could not be clearer: radical Islamic terrorism isn’t a relic of the past. It’s here, it’s exploding in every corner of the globe, and unchecked antisemitism is the accelerant fueling the fire.

For those still turning a blind eye to mass murders of Jews, I have news for you: what starts with the Jews never ends with the Jews. There’s an old Arabic saying: “First comes Saturday, then comes Sunday.” Meaning, first we kill the Jews, then we come for the Christians.

It’s time for the West to wake up.

If you don’t care about the Jewish people being hunted like prey during a religious gathering, then care about your future and your children’s. Look at Europe’s Christmas markets—barricaded like war zones. Why? Because radical Muslims want to slaughter Christians celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

You may not recall, but 2025 in America literally kicked off with a horrific terror attack. A radical Islamic terrorist plowed a truck into New Orleans’ Bourbon Street crowd on New Year’s Eve, killing 14 and injuring dozens in a deliberate jihadist act, screaming “Allahu Akbar” as he mowed down revelers.

In Washington, D.C., Afghan evacuee Rahmanullah Lakanwal gunned down National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and wounded Andrew Wolfe, 24, on November 26th—a “rescued ally” turned assassin, radicalized on our soil.

If not for the efforts of law enforcement agencies, the number of American casualties at the hands of domestically radicalized terrorists would undoubtedly be multiplied. A few weeks ago, Michigan escaped an ISIS-inspired Halloween plot to bomb bars with “pumpkin” explosives. And just yesterday, the FBI disrupted a “credible imminent terrorist threat” in Los Angeles, arresting four from the Turtle Island Liberation Front’s radical offshoot, blending anti-law enforcement hate with pro-Palestinian ideology.

As we witnessed this weekend, their carnage knows no borders.

Germany’s Munich car-ramming in February, that injured over three dozen people (two later died, including a two-year-old), followed the Christmas Market attack in December ’24 that killed six. This year France marked the 2015 Paris attacks’ 10th anniversary amid a 70% spike in under-21 jihadist arrests—subway and prison plots barely thwarted. In Syria, a December 14th ambush, by a likely ISIS-inspired shooter, killed two U.S. troops and an interpreter near Palmyra. This is capped off with the unfathomable massacre in Australia just days ago. The list could go on and on.

These aren’t “lone wolves”—they’re emboldened by the toxic silence on antisemitism, treating hate as “free speech” and diversity as a suicide pact. When campuses shout, “Globalize the Intifada” without consequence and crowds march passionately chanting “From the River to the Sea”, jihadists hear permission.

It whispers the West is weak, divided, afraid to offend.

This has not escaped their attention. Hamas Abroad leader Khaled Mashaal boasted on Al Jazeera last week: “51% of American youth are supportive not only of the Palestinian cause, but of Hamas.” That’s the message they are receiving from the rallies and our media. They are playing the long game.

The purpose of highlighting these atrocities and realities isn’t to scare you—it’s to ignite action. Empty words from leaders without follow-through breed repeat disasters. We must be bold: hold those in leadership accountable. Demand more than regurgitated lip service. You can take the first steps to end this insanity now. Utilize ACT for America’s ACT Now campaigns and call on your elected officials to support bans on high-risk migration and designate terror-linked groups accordingly. It’s time we stand up to hate without apology.

For the fallen, the scarred, the future we refuse to forfeit—rise now.

