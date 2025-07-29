Watch Brigitte on the Gaza War and More

Share this postAct for AmericaWatch Brigitte on the Gaza War and MoreCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptShare this postAct for AmericaWatch Brigitte on the Gaza War and MoreCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWatch Brigitte on the Gaza War and MoreBoldly Calling Out the Radicalism in Israel and the West Act for AmericaJul 29, 2025Share this postAct for AmericaWatch Brigitte on the Gaza War and MoreCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptWe’re Defeating the Muslim BrotherhoodAct for America·Jul 25Cruz’s Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act of 2025 is a Triumph for Act for America’s Stop the Stealth Jihad Campaign!Read full storyDon’t Miss Out on Our 2025 America First Celebration Half-Off Discount for New and Returning Subscribers for a Limited Time!This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postAct for AmericaWatch Brigitte on the Gaza War and MoreCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreBrigitte Gabriel on News You Can Act On NYT Best Selling Author and World Renowned Political Commentator.NYT Best Selling Author and World Renowned Political Commentator.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAct for AmericaRecent EpisodesBrigitte on Druze Genocide in SyriaJul 22 • Act for AmericaBrigitte, "Let's Celebrate a Victory for Every American this 4th!"Jul 3 • Act for AmericaWatch: Brigitte on Trump, Iran, and the EMP ThreatJul 3 • Act for AmericaBrigitte, "Turn Up the Heat!"Jul 1 • Act for AmericaBrigitte, "Turn Up the Heat to Pass by July 4th"Jun 29 • Act for AmericaBrigitte on the Mark Kaye ShowJun 28 • Act for AmericaIran's Apocalyptic Dream for the WorldJun 26 • Act for America
Share this post