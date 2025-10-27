Act for America

User's avatar
Stan Hoffman's avatar
Stan Hoffman
18h

I had to laugh when I read the headline of this article because yesterday I watched part of a video of Argentinians who were warning Americans to not let Trump do to the US what Milei has done to Argentina. They admitted they had 200% inflation, but now that Milei has slashed government spending the people are suffering with a bad economy. LOL, the only ones suffering are the marxist shill's who were receiving the money that the marxist were stealing from the good hard working people of Argentina. If Mamdani gets elected as mayor of NYC, the people of NYC will find out what London found out. islamic rule and sharia law is hell to live under. Revival in the US as well as the Western nations is what we need. With God all things are possible. Reject God and we get the extreme corruption that the left has brought to our nations and their islamic hordes that are here to turn the US and Western nations into islamic sharia hell holes. Some are finally waking up to what the left and their islamic allies are up to, but we need to keep pressing in, keep praying, and keep fighting the good fight or they will make a come back. Keep faith in the one true God of Israel and may He bless you all.

Facts Rule's avatar
Facts Rule
18h

Genesis 12:3 "And I will bless those who bless you, and the one who curses you I will curse, and all the families of the earth shall be blessed in you."

May God Almighty (who needs no partner, no pagan trinity not found in the New Testament, God forbid, to forgive & save, as He, for example, forgave & saved the entire population of the capital city of the Assyrian Empire, Ninveh in the story of Jonah) - may He bless the righteous Noahide, gentile follower of (Judaism's) The Seven (Categories of) Laws of Noah.

See Rabbi Tovia Singer's Youtube channel for in depth refutations of ALL of chrisianity's claims to fulfill & supercede Judaism, God-forbid.

Why Judaism does not accept the chrisian messiah.

And how there is NO Chrisian concept to be found ANYWHERE in the entire TaNaCh, Jewish Holy Scriptures.

THAT is what President Milei knows to be the truth, God bless him & his always.

