In a resounding rejection of decades of socialist decay, Argentina’s midterm elections on October 26 delivered a thunderous mandate to President Javier Milei and his La Libertad Avanza party.
With nearly 41% of the vote, Milei’s forces seized 13 of 24 contested Senate seats and 64 of 127 in the lower house—a landslide that shatters the opposition’s grip and clears the path for deeper cuts to the bloated bureaucracy that’s strangled the nation’s potential.
This isn’t just a win for one man; it’s a seismic shift in global politics, where the spirit of freedom is rising like a tidal wave, fueled by the unyielding influence of Donald J. Trump and his supporters. From the White House to the Casa Rosada, the message is clear: the era of communist experimentation is over, unless you live in New York City!
Milei’s victory comes two years after his own improbable ascent in 2023, when he stormed to the presidency with 55.7% in the runoff against the Peronist establishment’s Sergio Massa. Back then, Argentina was a basket case: inflation raging at 144%, poverty devouring over 40% of the population, and a legacy of Peronist populism that had turned the world’s breadbasket into a welfare trap.
Milei, the wild-haired economist with a rocker’s swagger and a philosopher’s fire, promised to wield the metaphorical—and sometimes literal—chainsaw against this madness. He delivered: slashing subsidies, firing tens of thousands of public sector leeches, deregulating industries, and taming inflation to single digits.
But let’s rewind to the symbolism that lit the fuse. Just months ago, on the eve of U.S. Election Day 2024, Milei made a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida fortress, where the two icons of disruption shared a stage that crackled with revolutionary energy. There, amid the palm trees and the roar of the crowd, Milei brandished his signature chainsaw—not as a prop, but as a battle cry for global liberty. Trump, fresh from his own triumphant return to power, gripped the tool alongside Milei, vowing to back Argentina’s reforms with American muscle. “Viva la libertad, carajo!”
Milei bellowed—Long live freedom, damn it!—as the chainsaw revved like a declaration of war on big government everywhere. It was more than theater; it was a blueprint. Trump’s endorsement wasn’t just words; it materialized as a $40 billion lifeline—a $20 billion currency swap from the U.S. Treasury and another $20 billion from private banks—explicitly tied to Milei’s midterm success. “If he wins, we’re staying with him. If he doesn’t, we’re gone,” Trump declared, unapologetically flexing U.S. leverage to prop up a true believer.
This is Trump’s indelible mark on the world stage: a force multiplier for freedom, making the globe safer and more prosperous by empowering leaders who reject the poison of socialism. Under Trump’s shadow, Milei isn’t an outlier—he’s the vanguard. From Italy’s Giorgia Meloni to El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele, populist warriors are rising, inspired by the man who drained Washington’s swamp and rebuilt America’s economy into a juggernaut.
Trump’s “America First” has gone global, not as imperialism, but as an antidote to Beijing’s creeping influence and the West’s self-sabotaging woke decay. In Argentina, this means blocking China’s soybean grabs and lithium plays, and securing resources for free markets rather than communist coffers. Safer borders, stronger alliances, booming trade—these aren’t side effects; they’re the mission.
Argentina’s triumph is a rejection of communism in its rawest, most visceral form. For generations, Peronist policies—price controls, endless subsidies, money-printing orgies—delivered hyperinflation, black markets, and a brain drain that hollowed out the middle class. Over 50% of kids in poverty? That’s not misfortune; that’s the fruit of Marxist delusion that Democrats push in the United States every day.
Today, we celebrate with our Argentine brothers and sisters. From the pampas to the ports of Buenos Aires, the air hums with possibility. To President Milei: Your landslide is our vindication.
