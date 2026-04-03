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Michael J Badagliacco's avatar
Michael J Badagliacco
3d

We should be addressing this not only for just illegal aliens, they should be deported regardless, but also legal aliens that commit fraud! A “legal resident” (green card holder) that commits fraud should also be stripped of their legal residence status and then deported if found to have committed fraud should also.

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Stephen Russell's avatar
Stephen Russell
3d

Obama & Biden made this mess day 1

The Dems OWN this mess

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