Even as net migration trends move into the negative—thanks to the renewed strength and enforcement priorities of this administration—the damage inflicted by years of reckless, open-border policies under the Joe Biden administration continues to ripple across our nation. The consequences are not abstract. They are real, they are visible, and they are being felt in communities from coast to coast.

With every passing day we are witnessing the fallout: individuals who should never have been allowed into our country exploiting the system, committing crimes, and undermining the rule of law. From theft to murder, the cost is being paid not by those who broke our laws—but by hardworking American citizens.

Families who play by the rules are now forced to shoulder the burden while bad actors manipulate taxpayer-funded programs designed to help those in genuine need.

This is not compassion. This is chaos.

And finally, Congress is beginning to act.

Just days ago, the U.S. House of Representatives took a critical step forward by passing the Deporting Fraudsters Act of 2026 with a decisive 231–186 vote, which included the support of several Democrats. Led by Congressman Dave Taylor (R-OH), this legislation delivers exactly what the American people have been demanding: accountability, clarity, and consequences.

The bill is straightforward and long overdue. It makes it explicitly deportable for any illegal alien to defraud the United States government or steal benefits funded by American taxpayers. It closes a glaring loophole that has allowed individuals to exploit programs like SNAP, Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security without facing the full weight of the law.

Let’s be clear—this is not a minor fix. This is a fundamental correction.

Under this legislation, those who falsify documents, commit benefit fraud, or admit to such crimes will not only face deportation—they will be permanently barred from re-entering the United States. No loopholes. No excuses. No second chances for those who deliberately abuse the generosity of the American system.

This is what justice looks like.

For too long, Washington has sent the wrong message: that breaking our laws carries little consequence, that exploiting our system is tolerated, and that American taxpayers will simply pick up the tab. That era must end—and this bill is a powerful step in the right direction.

But the fight is not over.

Stand with us as a Patriot Partner in our $26 for 2026 campaign to preserve America and keep our nation strong. We urgently need 500 dedicated Patriot Partners fueling our efforts as we battle to defend our Constitution, our values, and our children’s future.

Now, the responsibility shifts to the United States Senate. This is where leadership will be tested. This is where rhetoric must turn into action. The American people are watching—and they are demanding results.

Every citizen who believes in the rule of law, in fairness, and in protecting our nation’s resources must make their voice heard. This is not the time for silence. This is the time for action.

Contact your two U.S. Senators today using ACT for America’s constituent outreach tool. Simply click “ACT NOW” below and you can access prewritten emails, social media messages, and call scripts designed to make your voice impossible to ignore. Tell them clearly and directly: Pass the Deporting Fraudsters Act immediately and send it to President Donald Trump’s desk.

The House has already shown that bipartisan support for common-sense reform is possible. There are no excuses left for delay.

If the House can act decisively, the Senate must do the same.

For the security of our nation, for the integrity of our system, and for every American taxpayer who deserves better—it is time to finish the job.

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