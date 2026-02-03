The headlines keep coming—and they’re more outrageous with every passing day. Billions of your tax dollars stolen through fake meal programs in Minnesota. Hundreds of millions vanishing into ghost housing claims. Fraud rings in California, Maine, New York, and beyond turning welfare into a criminal cash machine.

And who’s paying the price?

You are. Hardworking families, veterans, seniors, single moms—your money is being siphoned off to fund luxury cars, overseas remittances, and in some cases, even terror networks like Al-Shabaab.

This is not isolated “waste.” This is systemic theft on a scale that should shock every American awake regardless of their political leanings. And yet, for years, the response has been weak.

Now, finally, someone is stepping up with real action. California Rep. Young Kim (R) just introduced the No More Scams Act—a bill to centralize federal fraud-fighting agencies into one powerful task force under a single director. No more FBI, DHS, IRS, and others tripping over each other while scammers run up the score. As Rep. Kim said, “We’re gonna have one quarterback on the field, one game plan and one goal, and that is to stop the fraud, cut through the bureaucracy and win back taxpayers’ money.”

This is exactly what we’ve been demanding: coordinated, aggressive enforcement that prioritizes American seniors, students, veterans, and families over criminals, illegal aliens, and fraudsters. The task force will share data and resources with state and local law enforcement, finally giving investigators the tools to track, seize, and prosecute the thieves who’ve been laughing at us for years.

We’ve seen what happens when fraud is left unchecked: billions vanish, trust in government collapses, and the American people pay the price—both in dollars and in dignity. It’s time to nip this in the bud before another dime disappears.

Rep. Kim’s bill, introduced just yesterday, is a serious step toward real accountability. But it needs your voice to become law.

Right now—before the ink dries and the lobbyists swarm—contact your members of Congress and demand they support the No More Scams Act. Tell them: no more excuses, no more cover-ups, no more stolen taxpayer money.

We’ve exposed the darkness. Now it’s time to dismantle it. Together, we can make sure every dollar meant for Americans stays with Americans.

For God and country—let’s end the fraud era once and for all.

