If you’re not outraged by the billion-dollar Somali fraud scandal in Minnesota by now, you haven’t been paying attention—and if you are, you’re probably wondering why it took a 20-something kid like Nick Shirley to blow the lid off another aspect of this taxpayer-funded nightmare. Not a thorough audit. Not Governor Tim Walz or his cronies in St. Paul. No, it was a young YouTuber armed with nothing but a camera and a backbone who exposed the rot.

Shirley’s viral videos—earning more than 100 million views—did more to uncover the truth than any politician or probe. At location after location Shirley showed empty or sparsely staffed daycare centers with no services being rendered. This is after the same education centers had received millions of dollars in taxpayer funds. No children. No learning. No return on the investment from the pockets of hardworking Minnesotans. As Shirley put it, “a kindergartner could figure out that there is fraud going on.”

What does this say about the Minnesota government officials? Were they simply asleep at the wheel? Were they complicit in the cover-up, turning a blind eye to obvious scandal while Minnesota families struggle?

And the mainstream media? Barely a chirp. Outlets that typically obsess over every Trump tweet have buried this historic revelation, treating it like yesterday’s weather. Why? Because it does them no favors. Exposing Somali fraud in a blue state like Minnesota damages the Democratic machine they favor. Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) hit the nail on the head in a recent interview, by questioning how Shirley could discover more fraud in a day than Governor Tim Walz (D) and Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) have during their years in office. FBI Director Kash Patel believes this is “just the tip of a very large iceberg,” vowing denaturalization and deportation for convicted scammers, with FBI agents now swarming Minnesota to dig deeper.

To make matters worse, the damage doesn’t stop at Minnesota’s borders. In Maine, whistleblowers are sounding alarms about Gateway Community Services, whose founder attempted to run for political office in Somalia just last year. According to former employees, the company was contracted with Maine’s Medicaid service— MaineCare —to assist elderly, disabled and low-income Mainers. Instead, according to the whistleblowers, Gateway took in taxpayer funds for services that were never provided and falsified records in an attempt to hide their tracks.

One Republican state legislator in Maine called out the rot. “The Mills Administration has neglected obvious and credible reports of Somali-linked systemic fraud in the MaineCare system. This is an outrageous betrayal of Maine taxpayers.” Janet Mills, the current governor of Maine, is running for the U.S. Senate in 2026. With her administration initially deciding to look the other way on the Gateway scandal, was there a campaign calculation that this would never come to light before November 2026?

These monumental failures scream for justice. Walz and Mills, among others, must face the music—investigations, clawbacks, accountability. But it starts with us. Take action today by using our ACT Now campaign below to contact your state legislators. Demand an end to the fraud by calling for immediate audits of taxpayer funded programs in each of our fifty states—red, blue and purple. For the taxpayers robbed, the families betrayed, for the brave men and women—like Nick Shirley — willing to risk harm to expose the waste—enough is enough.

