Act for America

Matt
7h

Who is going to prison?

Supposed white collar criminals almost always get a pardon or a reduced sentence.

This in itself is a crime against our citizens.

This story and ultimately the tremendous number of individuals Imprisoned and or deported should send shock waves across the country. This better not end up a political issue, it is an international terrorist based crime.

Anyone in a position of leadership should be examined and cross examined in public view in a courtroom.

HFCRights
3h

It’s unbelievable how long this has been ignored. For 40–50 years, the systems that were supposed to protect children have done nothing but take — money, families, and kids’ futures. Programs designed for children became profit machines, and now we’re learning that taxpayer dollars were funneled through welfare fraud and sent straight into terrorist networks. Meanwhile, the child-removal system keeps tearing apart safe families for financial incentive and leaves real abused kids unprotected. This is the biggest scam in America, and it has destroyed millions of families while our own agencies look the other way.

