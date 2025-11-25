Making headlines over the last couple of days is one of the most blatant scandals in recent memory. If you missed the initial release of the report and have not been outraged yet, you will be.

An explosive investigation by Ryan Thorpe and Christopher Rufo of the Manhattan Institute exposed the unthinkable: Minnesota taxpayer dollars—hard-earned American money—are flowing straight into the coffers of Al-Shabaab, the al-Qaeda-linked terror group that’s slaughtered thousands in Somalia and beyond.

This isn’t some distant conspiracy; this was a transcontinental operation initiated right here in America, under the watch of Governor Tim Walz’s administration. Yes, the same Tim Walz who pranced across rally stages around the country last year trying to convince us that he was fit to be vice president.

The fraud web centers on programs like Minnesota’s Medicaid Housing Stabilization Services (HSS), Feeding Our Future, and autism services for children—supposedly designed to help the needy. But instead, they became cash cows for scammers, many from the Somali community. HSS, projected at $2.6 million, ballooned to over $100 million in payouts before being shut down in August 2025 amid “credible allegations of fraud” against 77 providers. Feeding Our Future exploded from $3.4 million in 2019 to nearly $200 million in 2021, with $250 million stolen through fake meal counts and invoices. The autism scheme? Another $14 million vanished, often via fraudulent diagnoses and kickbacks of $300–$1,500 per child per month.

In short, they used programs intended to help children and the less fortunate to funnel money to terrorists. Let that sink in. The depravity of it all is nauseating.

Where did the money go? Straight to Somalia via “hawalas”—unregulated money transfer networks.

Somali diaspora remittances hit $1.7 billion in 2023, dwarfing Somalia’s government budget, and law enforcement sources confirm millions from these frauds ended up with Al-Shabaab. A retired detective on a federal terrorism task force revealed Somalis were smuggling cash on flights from Seattle to hawalas, all while on DHS benefits.

One confidential source nailed it: “The largest funder of Al-Shabaab is the Minnesota taxpayer.” Another Joint Terrorism Task Force official said every cent sent to Somalia “benefits Al-Shabaab in some way,” with the group taking a 20–40% cut through taxes, extortion, and recruitment.

This means the taxes—sucked out of Minnesotans’ paychecks to fix roads, fund schools, or help veterans—are instead arming terrorists who hate everything we stand for.

How was this allowed in Minnesota? Lax oversight, policies that shielded fraudsters, and a political machine that prioritizes “inclusivity” over accountability. Feeding Our Future sued the state for “racial discrimination” when flagged, and several involved donated to Rep. Ilhan Omar, whose aide advocated for them. Walz’s administration let these programs explode without red flags, turning welfare into a terror pipeline.

“Minnesota has become the land of 10,000 frauds under Tim Walz. Now, reports have uncovered that these stolen taxpayer dollars are funding Al-Shabaab terrorists,” said House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN). “This is not only a grave national security concern, it’s a slap in the face to the hardworking, law-abiding people of Minnesota. Since the Walz administration is either too incompetent or completely unwilling to clean up their own mess, we are working around the clock to ensure Minnesotans receive the answers and accountability they deserve.”

While this scheme was orchestrated in Minnesota, the ramifications impact the entire country. In 2022, Al-Shabaab was labeled by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) as “the largest, wealthiest, and most lethal Al Qaeda affiliate in the world today.” AFRICOM additionally reported that the group poses the greatest danger to U.S. citizens and interests in East Africa and is a threat to the United States.

We are a less safe nation due to the incompetence of Gov. Walz and his lack of appropriate oversight.

This is a national security emergency. Unfortunately, this is just the latest of a growing number of examples of our own countrymen stepping in to assist in the promotion of terror. There is no time to waste. Whether it’s Minnesota or Michigan, the United States taxpayer can no longer play a role in aiding those who wish for our demise. Use our ACT NOW action tool below to demand that all states audit their welfare programs until they can confirm—without a doubt—that not a single American taxpayer dollar is being funneled to terrorist organizations.

