Mahmoud Khalil and Pro-Hamas Student Organizations had Prior Knowledge of the 10/7 Sabbath Massacre Attack!

This week, significant news has emerged involving Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student and Palestinian activist, and allegations that pro-Hamas student organizations had prior knowledge of the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel. On March 24, 2025, a lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of New York by victims and families of the October 7 massacre, accusing Khalil and groups like Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD), Within Our Lifetime, and National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) of coordinating with Hamas and knowing about the attack beforehand. The suit claims these groups acted as Hamas’s “propaganda arm” in the U.S., citing specific instances like Columbia SJP reactivating its Instagram account three minutes before the attack began, posting “We are back!!” alongside meeting announcements. It also alleges that a rescued hostage, Shlomi Ziv, was told by his Hamas captors about their operatives on U.S. campuses, including at Columbia.

Khalil, detained by ICE on March 9, 2025, for “activities aligned with Hamas,” is a key figure in the lawsuit, named as a lead negotiator for CUAD. The Trump administration has pushed his deportation, with officials like Marco Rubio and Karoline Leavitt accusing him of distributing pro-Hamas propaganda. The lawsuit further ties these groups to Hamas through funding and support via American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), alleging a network built from defunct organizations like the Holy Land Foundation. Critics, including the National Jewish Advocacy Center, argue this shows premeditated collaboration.

The lawsuit was filed on March 24, 2025, but no direct public link to the full document is widely available yet, as court filings are typically accessed via PACER (Public Access to Court Electronic Records) or legal news outlets after processing.

Judge James Boasberg: Judicial Overreach or Family Business?

Federal Judge James Boasberg, chief of the U.S. District Court for D.C., sparked outrage when he ordered deportation flights carrying alleged MS-13 and Tren de Aragua gang members to turn back from El Salvador in March 2025. Citing the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, President Trump had greenlit the expulsion of these violent criminals, but Boasberg slammed the brakes, demanding the planes return mid-flight. Why? The answer might lie less in legal principle and more in personal ties that scream conflict of interest.

Boasberg’s ruling reeks of judicial overreach. The Alien Enemies Act, invoked by Trump to combat what he called an “invasion” by Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, grants the president wartime powers to deport foreign nationals posing a threat. Legal scholars argue courts have little jurisdiction over such executive actions, especially when national security is at stake. Yet Boasberg, an Obama appointee, barreled ahead, grilling the Justice Department for details on flights already beyond U.S. airspace. He called their responses “woefully insufficient,” flexing authority he may not even possess. The Supreme Court has long held that foreign policy and deportation fall squarely under the president’s purview—leaving Boasberg’s power trip looking more like a tantrum than a triumph.

But here’s where it gets juicy. Investigative journalist Laura Loomer uncovered a bombshell: Boasberg’s wife runs an abortion NGO bankrolled by USAID, while his daughter, Katherine Boasberg, works for Partners for Justice, a nonprofit that’s a cheerleader for anti-deportation efforts. This group brags about slashing 5,000 years of prison time for criminals since 2018 and gets 76% of its funding from government grants. So, when Boasberg blocks deportations, it’s not just ideology—it’s personal. His daughter’s paycheck depends on keeping these gang members stateside, where her organization can swoop in with legal aid. No wonder he wanted those planes turned around.

The U.S. Judges’ Code of Conduct demands recusal when a judge’s impartiality “might reasonably be questioned”—say, when a ruling could pad a family member’s resume. Boasberg didn’t blink. Instead, after Loomer’s exposé lit up the internet, Katherine scrubbed her LinkedIn and Instagram faster than you can say “ethics violation.” If there’s nothing to hide, why the digital disappearing act? This isn’t just a whiff of impropriety—it’s a neon sign flashing “abuse of power.”

The stakes? National security. Tren de Aragua and MS-13 aren’t misunderstood choirboys; they’re transnational thugs linked to murder, trafficking, and chaos. Trump’s DOJ says they vetted every deportee, yet Boasberg’s meddling handed them a lifeline. His defenders might cry “due process,” but when planes are airborne and El Salvador’s ready to lock them up, this isn’t justice—it’s a judge playing kingmaker from the bench.

Congress and the DOJ must act. House Rep. Brandon Gill’s already filed impeachment articles, and Trump’s called Boasberg a “Radical Left Lunatic.” Hyperbole aside, the evidence of bias is damning. Chief Justice John Roberts warned against impeachment over rulings, but this isn’t about disagreement—it’s about a judge whose family ties taint his gavel. Partisan activist judges like Boasberg, shielding criminals while flouting constitutional limits, don’t belong in high places. Time to rip off the robes and hold him accountable. America’s safety isn’t a bargaining chip for family favors.

