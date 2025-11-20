The tide is finally turning. After decades of warnings that went ignored by spineless politicians and a complicit media, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has done what the federal government refuses to do: he has officially designated CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations) and the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations inside the Lone Star State.

This is not symbolism. This is action. This is courage. This is the firewall America has desperately needed.

For years, ACT for America has led the nationwide charge to expose CAIR for exactly what it is: the smiling public face of the Muslim Brotherhood in America.

Born from Hamas fundraisers, named an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terror-financing trial in U.S. history, CAIR has spent decades bullying lawmakers, infiltrating school boards, and silencing anyone who dares speak the truth about jihadist ideology. They sue teachers for showing a map of the Middle East, pressure airlines to drop security protocols, and coach radical candidates like the ones who just took City Hall in New York. And all on your tax-deductible donations.

Governor Abbott looked at the evidence—our evidence, the mountains of documents, court records, and whistleblower testimony that ACT for America has delivered to statehouses across the country—and he acted.

Texas now bars CAIR from state contracts, prohibits their officials from government buildings, and treats their front groups the way we treat any other terrorist support network. One state just grew a backbone the size of the entire federal government.

This is the model. This is the blueprint. Every single governor who still puts American safety first must follow Texas’ lead immediately.

Designating CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist entities is not “Islamophobic.” It is American. It is protecting our children from radical indoctrination, our communities from terror recruitment, and our Constitution from slow-motion subversion. Texas just proved it can be done without apology and without hesitation.

ACT for America will not stop until every state in this union slams the door on these groups the same way Texas just did. We have the evidence, the legislation, and the army of patriots ready to deliver it to your governor’s desk.

The message is clear: America is not for sale, and our security is not negotiable.

Texas acted. We thank Gov. Abbott for his bold declaration. Now let’s tell the rest of the nation to follow suit.

As we previously reported, there are multiple bills at the federal level aimed at these organizations. U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has introduced the No Tax-Exemptions for Terror Act, which would prevent terror-linked organizations, such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), from retaining non-profit status. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced the Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act of 2025, a landmark bill backed by Act for America that answers our relentless call for the Brotherhood to finally be designated a terror organization. Despite the introduction of these bills, they have yet to pass.

While we appreciate the introduction of these federal bills, we cannot wait for Congress to eventually take action. Utilize our constituent outreach tool below to contact your state elected officials TODAY. Let them hear from the majority of Americans who want terror-linked organizations to be designated appropriately. These notorious organizations have avoided accountability for far too long. With your help, we can make the impact that changes our country’s future for the better.

