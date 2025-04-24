Act for America

Act for America

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1
3

Hezbollah Terrorist in America

We Must Do Better!
Act for America's avatar
Act for America
Apr 24, 2025
1
3
Share

“Why is a suspected Hezbollah terrorist allowed to live in Dearborn, Michigan?” -Brigitte Gabriel. Go to X to share and repost this video. Be sure to subscribe to Brigitte Gabriel’s X to share, amplify, and act on issues we care about!

Don’t Miss Out on Our 2025 America First Celebration Half-Off Discount for New and Returning Subscribers for a Limited Time!

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Act for America Education
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture