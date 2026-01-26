Radical Democrats, desperate to distract from their own catastrophic failures, are now pushing our country to the brink.

Instead of taking responsibility for the chaos they have unleashed, they are threatening to defund the Department of Homeland Security, cripple ICE, and even force a partial government shutdown — all over a tragic incident in Minnesota that is still under active investigation.

Six of the twelve annual spending bills have been signed into law, but if the Senate fails to act on the remaining six, funding for Homeland Security and several other federal agencies will lapse. As reported by PBS and Fox News, Senate Democrats have vowed to block the DHS funding bill unless sweeping “guardrails” are imposed to rein in ICE.

Senator Angus King (I-ME), a key Senate negotiator on previous spending bills, has gone even further, declaring he “can’t vote for a bill that includes ICE funding under the circumstances.” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has made the threat explicit: Democrats “will not provide the votes to proceed” if DHS funding remains in the bill.

Their justification is the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis during an immigration enforcement operation over the weekend. They cite this, along with the earlier defensive shooting of Renee Good, to demand radical restrictions that would effectively paralyze immigration enforcement.

The result? Funding for DHS is set to lapse at midnight Friday, January 31, 2026. A partial government shutdown now looms — one that would shutter non-essential operations, delay paychecks for border agents and federal law enforcement, and weaken our national security at a moment when threats are rising on every front.

This benefits no one.

Do we not care that ICE is removing thousands of violent criminals from our streets — murderers, domestic abusers, child molesters — people with no legal right to be here?

These predators are no longer preying on American families because ICE agents are doing the job Democrats refuse to support. Remember, these raids would not even be necessary except for the Biden administration’s open border policies that let millions of unvetted illegal immigrants into our country. Every day, men and women in uniform put their lives on the line to save lives, prevent suffering, and keep communities safe. Countless lives have been spared because ICE did its job.

Yet instead of gratitude, radicals respond with rage.

And look carefully at where this fury is coming from.

Minnesota’s own leadership — officials now posturing as moral crusaders — were just in the hot seat for one of the largest fraud scandals in American history. Billions of taxpayer dollars vanished under their watch through pandemic relief fraud. Oversight failed. Warnings were ignored. Accountability was evaded.

Now, facing public outrage over their monumental mismanagement, these same leaders suddenly discover a new cause.

Governor Tim Walz outrageously compares ICE to Nazis.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calls for ICE to leave his city entirely.

Their state bleeds from crime, homelessness, and disorder they helped create. Their taxpayers were looted through massive fraud they failed to stop. And instead of answering for any of it, they seize on a tragic death to inflame passions, deflect blame, and rally national Democrats into another manufactured crisis.

This is not justice.

It’s just another day of political theater.

They are once again using emotion to demand the abolition of ICE and the defunding of DHS. They are pitting American against American. They want you to believe that no decent person could possibly support the very agencies that are cleaning up their streets.

Do not fall for this trap.

Investigations are underway. Facts take time. Justice does not come from mob politics or budget blackmail.

Turning threats of a shutdown into reality will only hurt everyday Americans — halting essential services, delaying military and law enforcement pay, and weakening our defenses when we can least afford it.

The Department of Homeland Security and ICE have been instrumental in driving down violent crime. City after city, especially where federal, state, and local cooperation exists, has seen dramatic reductions in homicides, robberies and carjackings. This is not theory. This is documented reality.

Holding funding hostage is not reform.

It is sabotage.

The time to act is now.

Click the “ACT NOW” button and tell the U.S. Senate to do its job. Pass the funding bills. Avoid a shutdown. Stand with the men and women protecting this nation.

Stand with the Department of Homeland Security.

Stand with ICE.

And stand for a country governed by law — not by radical chaos.

