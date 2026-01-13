If you missed the Golden Globes Sunday night, no one would blame you. There’s nothing quite like watching millionaire celebrities dress up, boast about their success, fawn over one another, and lecture viewers with lemming-like political messaging in their speeches.

But this year’s spectacle took hypocrisy to a new level. Stars like Mark Ruffalo, Jean Smart, and Ariana Grande paraded in front of the cameras while sporting black-and-white pins screaming “ICE OUT” and “BE GOOD.” These Hollywood elites, safe in their gated mansions and surrounded by armed security, turned the red carpet into a protest stage—against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the very agency keeping dangerous criminals off our streets.

Here’s the truth: Americans aren’t tuning in to hear celebrities preach at award shows. These events are meant to be an escape—a chance to celebrate creativity, talent, and entertainment. Yet every year, like clockwork, celebrities feel compelled to offer their two cents.

As Ricky Gervais once bluntly put it, if you win, accept the award, thank your team, and move on. But why do that when you can be celebrated as “brave” and “bold” for recycling the same stale anti-ICE talking points on the red carpet?

The spark for this year’s frenzy? The death of Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old who was shot and killed by an ICE officer acting in self-defense in Minneapolis on January 7th. Suddenly, the media machine kicked into overdrive. The script was the same everywhere: blame ICE, demonize the agents, and declare systemic cruelty.

This coordinated backlash has erupted across America—from Minneapolis to Los Angeles to Portland—where protesters block roads, chant slogans, and demand the agency’s abolition.

Celebrities and politicians are piling on, using Good’s death as a rallying cry to intimidate law enforcement. It’s a calculated narrative, amplified by activist groups and echoed in speeches, social media, and even those Golden Globes pins—all designed to erode public support for the men and women risking everything to protect our communities.

Let’s talk about the truth these critics conveniently ignore: ICE’s successes in keeping Americans safe. In 2025 alone, ICE reports arresting and removing over half a million illegal aliens, with 70% of those arrests targeting individuals charged with or convicted of crimes in the U.S. We’re talking rapists preying on the vulnerable, pedophiles endangering children, killers with blood on their hands, burglars, drug traffickers, and gang members like MS-13 terrorizing neighborhoods.

These aren’t abstract numbers—they’re lives saved, families protected, and streets reclaimed. ICE agents put their lives on the line every day, facing threats from cartels, smugglers, and now domestic agitators, all to build a stronger, safer America where law-abiding citizens can live without fear.

None of that matters to Minnesota’s political leadership. They, too, decided to use their platform as a way to go after ICE. Attorney General Keith Ellison, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and Saint Paul Mayor Kaohly Her held a press conference yesterday to announce a lawsuit to halt the federal immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota. During his time at the podium, Mayor Frey complained about police overtime costs—an astonishing grievance from someone presiding over a city known for rampant waste and lawlessness.

Rather than confronting the real issues facing Minnesotans, these leaders insist the state is being “targeted” simply because it is governed by Democrats, ignoring the consequences of their own failed policies.

We must push back against this manufactured outrage. Don’t let the noise from Hollywood and protest crowds drown out the facts: Americans want secure borders and support those who defend them.

ICE is not the enemy—crime is.

