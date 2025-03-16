How I Became a World Famous Activist

Beginning at the 7:22 mark, Brigitte Gabriel joins Christine Reagan, Act for America’s Director of Communications and Grassroots, on her local San Diego Radio Show and Podcast, ‘Reclaim San Diego.’ Brigitte Gabriel, shared her compelling journey and insights on national security, activism, and the evolving threats facing the United States. Gabriel, a legal immigrant from Lebanon, has a unique perspective shaped by her experiences during the Lebanese Civil War, where she lived in an underground bomb shelter for seven years. This harrowing background fuels her passion for educating and mobilizing Americans to confront the dangers of radical ideologies and the importance of grassroots activism.

“600,000 Islamic Terrorists are in our country!” -Brigitte Gabriel

Christine Reagan shares how ‘Reclaim San Diego’ followers use Act for America’s powerful digital grassroots ACT NOW tool to transform San Diego. YOU can too!

Listen today and get to know Act for America’s leaders, mission, and purpose to defend our culture, security, and freedoms.

Gabriel emphasized that America's threats have diversified over the years. Initially focused on radical Islamic terrorism, her organization, Act for America, has expanded its scope to address various national security challenges, including domestic terrorism and the influence of foreign adversaries like China and Iran. She pointed out that the landscape of threats has changed significantly since the organization's inception, with new movements such as Antifa and Black Lives Matter emerging as concerns alongside traditional threats.

During the interview, Gabriel highlighted the alarming statistic that over 600,000 potential terrorists have reportedly crossed the U.S. border, a situation exacerbated by lax immigration policies. She urged listeners to recognize the gravity of these threats and to take action. "Education is important, but education by itself is not sufficient," she stated, underscoring the need for active engagement in the political process. Gabriel called on citizens to join Act for America, participate in local chapters, and stay informed about legislation affecting national security.

The conversation also touched on the importance of local activism. Gabriel encouraged listeners to become involved in their communities, stating, "I named the organization Act for America, not Think about America or Wish for America. Without taking action, nothing changes." She provided practical steps for engagement, such as signing up for action alerts, contacting elected officials, and participating in grassroots campaigns.

Gabriel reminds listeners that the fight for freedom and security requires collective effort. She expresses pride in Act for America's growth, which now boasts over five million members, and reiterates the organization's commitment to defending Judeo-Christian values and the Constitution.

Brigitte Gabriel's interview serves as a powerful call to action for Americans to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding their nation. Her personal story, combined with her insights into the current threats, inspires listeners to take responsibility for their communities and engage in the political process. As Gabriel aptly put it, "We need to come together and stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of America.”

