A Call to Action: Standing Against Iran’s Nuclear Threat

As we hold our breath, praying for a swift end to Iran’s nuclear ambitions under its fanatical terrorist regime, hell-bent on annihilating Israel and America, I’m sharing key articles to keep you informed. At Act for America, we’ve fought tirelessly to block the disastrous Iran Nuclear Deal, which would have handed Iran military-grade nuclear power on a silver platter. Through grassroots efforts, we secured bipartisan opposition to stop Biden from signing it twice!

The world must unite behind Israel’s bold actions. We should fear Iran’s death-cult pursuit of nuclear weapons far more than the risk of conflict. History teaches us that ignoring threats like Hitler’s led to World War II and the Holocaust—a tragedy Israel refuses to let repeat itself. Iran’s terror regime, fueled by Muslim Brotherhood fanaticism, acts on its threats repeatedly. It’s time to liberate Iran from these evil leaders driving it toward destruction. Stand with us and Israel to end this existential threat!

“By pursuing this self-policed agreement, Biden and Harris provided cover for Iran to escalate its nuclear ambitions. Iran’s supreme leader has openly called for Israel’s destruction, and with 50 nuclear sites, including eight undeclared facilities, they’re closer than ever to obtaining a bomb. This betrayal of our ally Israel cannot be ignored.” —Brigitte Gabriel

