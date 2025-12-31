As the clock ticks down on this historic year, my heart is overflowing with gratitude for you—our fierce, loyal warriors at ACT for America. Because of your prayers, your generosity, and your unbreakable commitment, we are now at 72% of our $238,000 year-end goal. We could never have come this far without you. You are the reason we’ve had so much success this year. From the bottom of my heart—thank you.

With your help, 2026 will bring even greater success. That means shining a brighter spotlight on the mismanagement of taxpayer resources, pushing more states to recognize the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR for what they are, and expanding our engagement with lawmakers to advance America First policies. Together, I have no doubt we can achieve this — and so much more.

But today is the final day of 2025, and we have one last push to reach that $238,000 target by midnight. If we hit this goal, we will multiply our engagement, expand our grassroots footprint across every state, and keep relentless pressure on legislators to deliver America First policies that protect our nation.

It’s the final day to contribute toward our 2025 goal — don’t miss your chance to make an impact.

Whether you’ve already given this year (and we love you for it) or you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment—this is it. Your gift today—$26, $100, $250, or whatever you can spare—will fuel the battles ahead in 2026: more chapters, bigger exposés, louder voices, and real victories against the radical left and their Islamist allies.

We remain grateful beyond words and laser-focused on delivering measurable results for you and the betterment of this country we love.

We are so close to reaching our year-end goal. Click here and donate to make your impact before the clock runs out.

Let’s end 2025 with undeniable momentum and launch 2026 ready fight the big fights—and win.

For God and country,

Brigitte Gabriel

Founder & Chairman, ACT for America

P.S. Midnight tonight is the deadline. Every dollar counts. Give at actforamerica.org and know your contribution will help shape the battles ahead as we move toward the 2026 midterms. Thank you—and wishing you and your loved ones a strong, joyful start to 2026.

Share



