Shariah in America

The Dangers of Sharia Law in America

In a compelling discussion on the Mel K Show featuring Brigitte Gabriel, the alarming infiltration of Sharia law into American society is laid bare. The speakers articulate a stark warning: radical Islamic ideologies are not just a distant threat but a growing reality within the United States, particularly in communities across Texas and beyond. This summary encapsulates the key talking points, provocative facts, and urgent dangers that must be confronted head-on.

Main Talking Points

Infiltration of Sharia Law: The introduction of Sharia law in America dates back to 1991, with the establishment of the first Sharia court in Richardson, Texas. This historical context underscores a long-term strategy by radical Islamic groups to embed their legal frameworks within American society. Radicalization of Communities: The speakers highlight the rise of radical Islamic communities that openly reject the U.S. Constitution and local law enforcement, asserting that only Allah's laws hold authority. This sentiment is echoed in various cities, where local leaders appear to support these ideologies. Targeting Vulnerable Populations: There is a concerted effort to recruit individuals from marginalized communities, particularly African Americans, by framing Islam as a return to heritage and pride. This tactic is seen as a means to expand influence and undermine traditional American values. Political and Legal Maneuvering: The discussion points to the existence of numerous Islamic organizations operating within the U.S. that are allegedly funded by foreign entities, including Qatar. These organizations are accused of manipulating legal systems and political structures to further their agenda.

Teaser Facts

142 Cases of Sharia Law : Research indicates that there have been 142 instances where Sharia law has been applied in U.S. courts across 22 states, highlighting a significant encroachment on American legal principles.

The Muslim Brotherhood Project : A documented 100-year plan by the Muslim Brotherhood outlines strategies to infiltrate and dominate Western societies, including the establishment of educational and political organizations aimed at subjugating these nations.

Community Policing: The emergence of community policing specifically for Islamic populations raises concerns about parallel legal systems that could undermine public safety and cohesion.

Warnings and Dangers

The speakers emphasize that the rise of radical Islamic ideologies poses a direct threat to American freedoms and societal norms. The normalization of Sharia law and the radicalization of youth in schools are urgent issues that require immediate attention. They call for proactive engagement from citizens to ensure that elected officials hear their voices and understand the implications of these developments.

In conclusion, the discussion serves as a clarion call for vigilance and action against the creeping influence of Sharia law in America. It urges citizens to recognize the interconnectedness of these threats and to mobilize against them before it is too late. The time to act is now, as the future of American values hangs in the balance.

