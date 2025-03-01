Prior to Zelensky’s contentious and disrespectful White House visit, he had already set a shameful tone by mistreating U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a February trip to Kyiv. Bessent arrived to pitch a minerals deal aimed at tying U.S. aid to Ukraine’s rare earth resources, only to be kept waiting before enduring a 45-minute tirade from Zelensky, who screamed so loudly it echoed through closed doors, rejecting the deal’s initial $500 billion demand. This earlier episode foreshadowed Zelensky’s 30-minute late arrival to the White House Oval Office meeting with President Trump, where he further insulted the U.S. by dismissing the revised deal and showing no gratitude for American support.

Americans have never seen such raw truth in war negotiations—with the added bombshell which revealed Zelensky squandered U.S. aid on fashion shows and sock factories, not the battlefield, prioritizing his and his cronies’ pockets over ending the war or saving Ukrainian lives, a brazen affront to our nation.

Zelensky’s refusal to negotiate a ceasefire—while Russia outproduces NATO’s annual arms output monthly—dooms Ukraine kinetically. This war’s roots lie in Ukraine’s NATO gamble, betting Russia’s invasion would force alliance membership despite Moscow’s treaty red line. Biden’s failure to broker peace during Russia’s two-week border buildup was a tragedy Trump could’ve averted with one call, recognizing Putin’s signal to block Ukraine’s NATO flirtation. Instead, we got escalation. Enter Trump: his mineral deal, a decade-long Ukrainian dream, secures serious U.S. investment, flipping the script. It’s not just aid—it’s leverage, tying America’s economic stake to Ukraine’s stability. Attack that, and you’re declaring war on U.S. interests—a deterrent Putin, Xi, and the world respect.

Shop for Our Cause Here»

This stake isn’t charity; it’s business. Trump demands we recoup billions spent defending Ukraine’s sovereignty, a move Putin understands—strength, not handouts. It also dangles economic opportunity for Russia, hinting at mutual gain if peace holds. Putin’s invasion wasn’t just about Ukraine’s breadbasket or ethnic ties—it’s a nation ignored by Europe and America until conflict forced our hand. He’s long felt sidelined, aligned with China and Iran as a post-Soviet outcast, despite Russia’s transformation from breadlines to a vibrant society mirroring pre-war Ukraine. Both nations’ people crave respect and opportunity—Trump sees that.

Zelensky, though, is a brick wall. Trump called him a tyrant—harsh, but spot-on. He’s too shortsighted for the dealmaking artistry Trump wields, letting state elitists siphon aid for frivolous elitism while Ukraine bleeds. Senator Joni Ernst’s probe (February 25, 2025) revealed USAID cash flowing to pet products, vineyards, and knitwear—not weapons. Zelensky’s defiance insults Americans, treating us like a piggy bank while conscripting old men to die in minutes on the front lines. Even Lindsey Graham, once his cheerleader, has turned.

Britain’s blindness—or complicity—compounds the mess. Their threat to deploy troops was a hollow flex, undone by Trump’s public shaming of Zelensky. London’s failure to broker peace during Biden’s vacuum exposed their weakness; perhaps their war machine preferred the chaos. Trump cleared that obstacle, proving he’s steps ahead. For Americans mistaking Zelensky for a freedom fighter, the truth stings: he’s a grifter, not a hero, wasting our empathy and cash while shaming us into more.

Ukraine faces a cliff. Zelensky’s leading them off it—squandering lives and aid, disrespecting the one leader who can save them. Trump’s laid out a path: investment for leverage, peace through strength, and a message every power—Putin, Xi, Britain, America—gets. He’s removed every blocker, from Zelensky’s tantrums to NATO’s dithering, holding all the cards. Critics scoff, but this is peacemaking genius—raw, unorthodox, and effective. Ukraine must choose: ditch the fraud and trust Trump, the dealmaker already rewriting the game. Let him work—peace awaits.

In Case You Missed It…

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!