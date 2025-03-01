Prior to Zelensky’s contentious and disrespectful White House visit, he had already set a shameful tone by mistreating U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a February trip to Kyiv. Bessent arrived to pitch a minerals deal aimed at tying U.S. aid to Ukraine’s rare earth resources, only to be kept waiting before enduring a 45-minute tirade from Zelensky, who screamed so loudly it echoed through closed doors, rejecting the deal’s initial $500 billion demand. This earlier episode foreshadowed Zelensky’s 30-minute late arrival to the White House Oval Office meeting with President Trump, where he further insulted the U.S. by dismissing the revised deal and showing no gratitude for American support.
Americans have never seen such raw truth in war negotiations—with the added bombshell which revealed Zelensky squandered U.S. aid on fashion shows and sock factories, not the battlefield, prioritizing his and his cronies’ pockets over ending the war or saving Ukrainian lives, a brazen affront to our nation.
Zelensky’s refusal to negotiate a ceasefire—while Russia outproduces NATO’s annual arms output monthly—dooms Ukraine kinetically. This war’s roots lie in Ukraine’s NATO gamble, betting Russia’s invasion would force alliance membership despite Moscow’s treaty red line. Biden’s failure to broker peace during Russia’s two-week border buildup was a tragedy Trump could’ve averted with one call, recognizing Putin’s signal to block Ukraine’s NATO flirtation. Instead, we got escalation. Enter Trump: his mineral deal, a decade-long Ukrainian dream, secures serious U.S. investment, flipping the script. It’s not just aid—it’s leverage, tying America’s economic stake to Ukraine’s stability. Attack that, and you’re declaring war on U.S. interests—a deterrent Putin, Xi, and the world respect.
This stake isn’t charity; it’s business. Trump demands we recoup billions spent defending Ukraine’s sovereignty, a move Putin understands—strength, not handouts. It also dangles economic opportunity for Russia, hinting at mutual gain if peace holds. Putin’s invasion wasn’t just about Ukraine’s breadbasket or ethnic ties—it’s a nation ignored by Europe and America until conflict forced our hand. He’s long felt sidelined, aligned with China and Iran as a post-Soviet outcast, despite Russia’s transformation from breadlines to a vibrant society mirroring pre-war Ukraine. Both nations’ people crave respect and opportunity—Trump sees that.
Zelensky, though, is a brick wall. Trump called him a tyrant—harsh, but spot-on. He’s too shortsighted for the dealmaking artistry Trump wields, letting state elitists siphon aid for frivolous elitism while Ukraine bleeds. Senator Joni Ernst’s probe (February 25, 2025) revealed USAID cash flowing to pet products, vineyards, and knitwear—not weapons. Zelensky’s defiance insults Americans, treating us like a piggy bank while conscripting old men to die in minutes on the front lines. Even Lindsey Graham, once his cheerleader, has turned.
Britain’s blindness—or complicity—compounds the mess. Their threat to deploy troops was a hollow flex, undone by Trump’s public shaming of Zelensky. London’s failure to broker peace during Biden’s vacuum exposed their weakness; perhaps their war machine preferred the chaos. Trump cleared that obstacle, proving he’s steps ahead. For Americans mistaking Zelensky for a freedom fighter, the truth stings: he’s a grifter, not a hero, wasting our empathy and cash while shaming us into more.
Ukraine faces a cliff. Zelensky’s leading them off it—squandering lives and aid, disrespecting the one leader who can save them. Trump’s laid out a path: investment for leverage, peace through strength, and a message every power—Putin, Xi, Britain, America—gets. He’s removed every blocker, from Zelensky’s tantrums to NATO’s dithering, holding all the cards. Critics scoff, but this is peacemaking genius—raw, unorthodox, and effective. Ukraine must choose: ditch the fraud and trust Trump, the dealmaker already rewriting the game. Let him work—peace awaits.
The high level of corruption in Ukraine has been known for decades. It's the home of the AZOV Battalion, the largest nazi battalion in the world with operatives working in most nations of the world. nazi's are extremely corrupt and Obama/Biden/Harris and the gang have been in bed with them using their deals as a money laundering scheme. It's been well known that Zelensky and the gang have been stealing a lot of the money that was blindly sent to help their war effort. It was blindly sent so the swamp in the US and Ukraine could steal the money. Obama/Biden/Harris/Zelensky have been laughing all the way to the bank on US taxpayer money. It's time to put a stop to it. However, as for rare earths in Ukraine, what rare earths? There are no rare earth deposits known to exist in Ukraine. Most people don't know the difference between rare earth metals and strategic metals. Lithium, tungsten, and cobalt are not rare earth metals, they are strategic metals. I've been reading up on this in mining news that there are no known rare earth deposits in Ukraine. I've done searches for mining companies and exploration companies looking for rare earth metals in Ukraine and have found zero. You can find rare earth metals in your back yard because they are everywhere. The problem is, they are in such low quantities that its not economically feasible to mine and refine it. You'd go broke in a heart beat. Ukraine does mine iron and coal, and its claimed they have 7% of the worlds tungsten deposits. 40% of the metals and hydrocarbons of Ukraine are located in the Russian held territories. As for the rare earth deals that Pres Trump and Putin have been negotiating, those deposits are located in Siberia. Russia has miners who were trained by western nations after the Soviet Union collapsed. Western miners went into Russia and developed their failing mining operations turning them profitable for them. However, Russia lacks the financial resources to afford exploration and building of new mines. That can run into the $100's of millions of dollars per mine. So Putin wants the US to provide the finances to develop their Siberian rare earth mines. In return, the US would get some of the rare earths mined. In that way, Russia will begin to wean themselves off of their high dependency of Chinese rare earths. Daddy Xi doesn't like that idea, he wants everyone dependent upon his mining operations. The Congo just put a ban on all cobalt exports from their mines for the entire year of 2025 because daddy Xi flooded the cobalt market to drop the price and put western mines out of business and it's worked rather well for him. He'd done that with other metals. Daddy Xi has been buying up mining and infrastructure around the world while his proxy US democrats have been pushing lgbtq. Its been a great smoke and mirrors operation and he's been extremely successful. The US, Canada, and Australia has rare earth deposits that are large enough with levels of rare earths high enough to affordably mine them. MP is the only rare earth mining in the US and they just recently finished building a rare earth refinery in Utah so they no longer have to ship the ore to China to have it refined. There are others who are exploring for rare earths in the US, but it takes years and millions of dollars before even 1 mine will open. Lynas (Austrailian company) is building a rare earth refinery in Texas I believe it is. We need to develop mining operations in the US and west or daddy Xi will be having us bow down to the CCP for centuries to come. I hope President Trump is successful in getting peace established in Ukraine, but the need for US mining operations should be a priority also.