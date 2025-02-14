This week, we celebrate a significant milestone in the ongoing journey of America’s golden age of transformation. In a decisive vote, the Senate has confirmed Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence and RFK for Health and Human Services. Despite challenging obstacles amongst a handful of Republicans, these confirmations deliver another great victory. Tulsi was confirmed with a vote of 52-48. Senator Mitch McConnell voted against Gabbard with the Democrats. RFK was confirmed with a 51-48 vote.

On February 7th, we saw Russ Vought confirmed. Don’t you love winning?!

We are living in a golden era where people like YOU can make your voices heard and counted, and according to Republicans on the Hill, it’s your voice that’s made these confirmations possible!

With 15 cabinet-level confirmations already under the Trump administration's belt, it's clear that despite political divides, Republicans are committed to uniting to Make America Great Again.

This is a sign that America is ready for radical transformation with transparency and accountability and is looking to our representatives to demonstrate the courage to make tough decisions.

It's a call to all of us to engage more deeply in our political process, to understand that every confirmation, every vote, shapes the future we all share. Let's take inspiration from this chapter, where, despite the challenges, our leaders have shown that progress is possible, unity can be achieved, and the American spirit of resilience and innovation continues to lead the way.

Let’s Keep Up the Heat-We’re Almost There!

