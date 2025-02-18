Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
15

Unforgiveable! USAID Funding Terrorism

Brigitte Exposes USAID to Designated Terrorist Financier and More
Act for America
Feb 18, 2025
2
15
Share
Transcript

Brigitte will light your hair on fire in this short video. Please share this post with everyone you know, amplify it on X and Social Media, and take a half minute to act below.

Repost on X Here»

Hand’s Off D.O.G.E. and Elon Musk-Drain the Swamp!

Your Voice Matters! Last week, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Chip Roy introduced a bill to end taxpayer funding of USAID. Take a half minute to pass this bill!

Don’t Miss Out on Our 2025 America First Celebration Half-Off Discount for New and Returning Subscribers for a Limited Time!

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!

Act for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.


Discussion about this video

Act for America
Brigitte Gabriel on News You Can Act On
NYT Best Selling Author and World Renowned Political Commentator.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Act for America
Recent Episodes
Ukraine's Zelensky Shamed by Trump
  Act for America
IRS Agents Owe $1.5B in Unpaid Taxes
  Act for America
Trump Unleashes Deep States Worst Nightmare
  Act for America
USAID: The Left's Explosive Reactions
  Act for America
THE FIGHT FOR AMERICA HAS ONLY JUST BEGUN
  Act for America
More Terror Coming Soon
  Act for America
Securing the Border is Our Top Priority
  Act for America