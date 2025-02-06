USAID: The Left's Explosive Reactions

The left's head is exploding, watching what President Trump and Elon Musk are doing to the government and cutting off the waste. The American people voted for accountability, and this is exactly what they are getting.

Elon Musk shut down USAID and cut off the spigot that was squandering our hard-earned money to people who hate us, who use us, and who couldn’t care less about us. But cutting off USAID didn't just cut off the money to those internationally. It cut off the money to those American nonprofits working against our country.

The treasonous organizations were helping criminals break into our country, the whole migrant assistance industry, in the name of helping the poor and needy.

USAID was funding nine federal contractors. Six of them are religious organizations. Now these orgs were not passing the bucket on Sunday morning or Shabbat Services to collect the over $1 billion it cost to settle these migrants here. No, they are getting it from our tax dollars through grants. Here are the contractors:

Church World Service Ethiopian Community Development Council

Episcopal Migration Ministries

Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society-$69M

International Rescue Committee

U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services-$221M

United States Conference of Catholic Bishops

World Relief Corporation of National Association of Evangelicals-$126M

The numbers I'm going to share will shock you. These federal contractors work with 350 subcontractors. The contractor gets a one-time allocation of $1,125 per migrant. That's used to finance resettlement logistics. By the time the migrant reaches the US border, they are a car ride away from a hot meal in their new home or luxury hotel room. In addition to the cost of $1,125 per person, the contractor gets an extra $1,000 per head to spend on themselves. So in total, they get $2,125 per head. It's a cash cow.

And this is why the left is losing their minds. A whole TAX PAYER FUNDED industry is at stake!

We are finally fighting this and winning. Thank God we have President Trump in office. We have only a year and a half to change as many things as possible because we are not guaranteed to keep the House and Senate after the midterm elections. This is why the President is moving so fast with his executive orders and making changes. Make sure you stay current on what you can do to help President Trump and his team push and pass bills to reverse the damage of the past administration.

Last night, we shut down the Senate phone lines due to the overwhelming volume of calls. They were getting 600 calls a minute to help Trump’s Cabinet Nominees get confirmed! This is how you impact policy.

