Senator Adam Schiff’s recent response to a concerned California constituent exposes a familiar pattern from the political left: deflection, disdain, and an outright refusal to confront reality.

The constituent did not make an unreasonable demand. Contrary to what Senator Schiff’s letter suggests, the concerned Californian contacted their U.S. senator—using ACT for America’s legislative action tool—to urge lawmakers to fund the Department of Homeland Security and prevent a government shutdown—emphasizing the vital role Immigration and Customs Enforcement plays in protecting American communities.

Senator Schiff’s response was revealing—and deeply troubling.

Rather than address these public safety concerns, he openly refused to support funding for ICE, instead portraying the agency as an aggressor that conducts “raids” and “separates families.” Even more telling, he went further by describing the state’s large population of illegal immigrants as “essential to the state’s identity,” framing them as indispensable to California’s character and economy while ignoring the strain they place on resources, public safety, and overwhelmed systems.

What Schiff conspicuously ignored is the truth Americans live with every day: ICE has removed thousands of violent predators, murderers, rapists, gang members, and cartel operatives from our streets. That omission is no accident. It comes from the same politician who spent years promoting the now-debunked “Russian collusion” hoax—wasting taxpayer dollars, undermining trust in institutions, and deepening national division.

One would expect a U.S. Senator—especially one who has spent decades in elected office—to show respect for a constituent asking for basic governance and public safety. Instead, Schiff chose condescension. While he and his allies have held power, California has deteriorated before our eyes: soaring crime, record homelessness, crushing costs of living, and a mass exodus of families and businesses fleeing the state.

And the consequences are impossible to ignore.

California is now the homelessness capital of America. Nearly 200,000 people live in squalor along streets, underpasses, and sidewalks. Despite claims of progress from Governor Gavin Newsom, the crisis has worsened—even after as much as $31 billion in taxpayer funding was poured into homelessness programs. That equates to roughly $170,000 per homeless individual, yet the population has grown by tens of thousands.

Investigative reporting by political commentator Benny Johnson has exposed rampant fraud within the so-called “homeless industrial complex.” Nonprofits rake in over $1 billion annually while executives collect six-figure salaries. Funds disappear into luxury perks, abandoned projects, and outright waste. Whistleblowers allege shelters prioritize undocumented immigrants without background checks and even shield them from law enforcement—while law-abiding citizens are left to fend for themselves.

At the same time, Californians are voting with their feet. Population decline now threatens the state with the loss of congressional seats in the next census. This is the legacy of one-party rule and career politicians who refuse accountability.

Perhaps Senator Schiff—who has spent his entire career in positions of power—should take a hard look in the mirror before dismissing concerned voters. ICE is not the problem. Failed leadership is.

The good news in all of this? Constituent action is working.

Lawmakers and their offices are responding. Emails are being answered. Calls are being returned. Staffers are leaving voicemails. Pressure is being felt—even when responses are evasive or dismissive. That is how change begins.

Momentum grows when patriots stand together. Join ACT for America. Start a local chapter. Become a Patriot Member. Sign up for our legislative action alerts. Stay informed. Stay engaged. Stay relentless.

Together, we can restore safety, accountability, and the greatness of this nation—but only if we refuse to be silenced and never back down.

