For far too long, America has tolerated an outrageous policy that never should have been allowed in the first place: giving illegal immigrants full access to our banking system. While law-abiding citizens follow the rules, pay taxes, and respect our country, those who broke our immigration laws have been handed the keys to American financial institutions. Banks and credit unions have accepted foreign identification documents — often unreliable cards/papers — without any requirement to verify legal status. This wasn’t an oversight. It was a reckless choice that prioritized profits and political correctness over national security and the rule of law.

This dangerous loophole has proliferated countless problems. It has enabled widespread money laundering by cartels and criminal networks, allowing illicit funds from drug trafficking, human smuggling, and other crimes to flow through our system and often get wired back overseas. It has made it far easier for illegal aliens to establish financial roots here — opening accounts to receive wages from unauthorized work, pay rent, build credit, and integrate economically while defying deportation.

In doing so, it has encouraged more illegal immigration by signaling that America will look the other way and even provide the infrastructure needed to stay and thrive. It has normalized and accepted their illegality, undermining the very concept of borders and sovereignty. It has strained law enforcement efforts, complicated investigations into fraud and terrorism financing, and forced hardworking American taxpayers to indirectly subsidize a shadow economy that rewards lawbreakers at the expense of citizens. FinCEN itself has issued alerts about cross-border transfers involving illegal aliens moving illicitly obtained funds, highlighting the national security risks we’ve ignored for years.

Enough already.

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Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) is taking decisive action with the introduction of the Know Your American Customer Act. This crucial legislation mandates that U.S. financial institutions — specifically banks and credit unions insured by the FDIC or NCUA — verify the legal status of anyone opening a new account. Customers must present standard identification, such as a driver’s license or passport, along with clear proof that they are U.S. citizens, permanent residents, or lawfully present on a valid visa. The bill would finally make it a federal crime for illegal immigrants to open or maintain accounts.

Senator Cotton has been sounding the alarm for some time. In 2025, he sent a strong letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urging a full review of current rules that permit illegal immigrants access to the banking system. He emphasized the need to uphold American sovereignty and ensure financial institutions do not inadvertently assist in violating immigration laws.

The Treasury Department has signaled broad support, with a spokesman stating that President Trump has taken the strongest stance against illegal immigration in history — securing the border on day one and leading a government-wide effort to stop criminals and fentanyl from entering our country. The Treasury remains committed to supporting the President’s agenda with every tool available, including targeted anti-money laundering capabilities, to protect American citizens from illegal aliens and cartels.

As Senator Cotton powerfully declared: “Access to the American banking system is a privilege that should only be reserved for those who respect our laws and sovereignty.”

This bill represents a long-overdue correction. It puts American citizens first and sends a clear message that our financial system is not a free-for-all for those who enter illegally.

Now we must do our part to ensure this long-standing issue is finally addressed. Click the “ACT NOW” button below to directly contact your legislators in Washington, D.C. Using ACT for America’s powerful constituent outreach tool, you can make your voice heard loud and clear. Utilize our pre-written emails, call scripts and social media posts to urge your members of Congress to pass the Know Your American Customer Act today. Together, we can generate the grassroots pressure needed to ensure this bill passes quickly and that illegal aliens are finally barred from the U.S. banking system once and for all.

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