If you caught any coverage of Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest this weekend, you saw the energy, the speakers, the celebrity guests—but you might have missed the most explosive moment: the straw poll results released at the event’s close. Thousands of fired-up conservatives, especially young warriors hungry for truth, voted on a number of topics, including what they perceive to be the greatest threat to our nation. The verdict? Radical Islam took the #1 spot. Socialism slithered in second, with mass migration right behind.

This isn’t just a poll—it’s an acknowledgment from America’s next generation that they are no longer afraid of being labeled “Islamophobic” for calling out Islamic extremism. This is a battle cry demanding we confront these dangers head-on before it’s too late. And it’s starting to feel as though we are gaining a consensus.

For over two decades, we at ACT for America have been sounding the alarm on radical Islam—the insidious ideology that hides behind “diversity” while plotting our downfall. We have passed anti-Sharia legislation in 13 states. We’ve trained intelligence agencies and military leaders. We’ve worked with Congress and the Pentagon on strategy to confront it. We’ve exposed CAIR as the Muslim Brotherhood’s American mouthpiece. The Holy Land Foundation trial famously named them as unindicted co-conspirators in terror financing. We’ve fought relentlessly to designate them as terror organizations, scoring hard-won victories in Texas and Florida. Now, to see so many young people name radical Islam as the top threat facing America? It’s vindication. It’s hope. It’s proof our warnings are reaching the next generation of conservative activists.

The other top threats—socialism and mass migration—are right in our wheelhouse too. Just weeks ago, we mobilized over a million messages to Congress supporting President Trump’s push to end migration from high-risk nations. The administration listened: the abused visa lottery system is halted, and momentum is building for broader action. Our supporters get it: America won’t survive if we embrace socialism, flood our country with unvetted migrants, or coddle radical Islam.

We’ve led this fight even when it was unpopular, but now the tide is turning.

First, every state must follow Texas and Florida: designate the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as terror organizations. Arizona, legislation is coming your way this session—make your voice heard!

Federally, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) has introduced game-changing legislation—backed by ACT for America—to finally designate the Muslim Brotherhood as the terror group it is. Join the tens of millions demanding its passage using our ACT Now tool below.

Americans are waking up to the cold truths facing our nation. These threats are real. They’re here. And with God’s help and your fire, we will stop them.

