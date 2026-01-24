One State at a Time

Arizona’s House Federalism, Military Affairs & Elections Committee took a bold and necessary step this week by approving two concurrent memorials urging Congress and the President to designate the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations. On a party-line vote, House Concurrent Memorial 2001 and House Concurrent Memorial 2002 were passed, sending a loud and clear message that Americans are no longer willing to tolerate political correctness over national security.

These memorials, spearheaded by Representative John Gillette (AZ-30), reflect a growing recognition that our nation faces not just conventional threats overseas, but ideological threats at home. The Muslim Brotherhood has been classified as a terrorist organization by multiple foreign governments and is implicated in inspiring extremist offshoots that have targeted the United States and our allies. Meanwhile, CAIR has a controversial history, including being named an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terrorism financing prosecution in U.S. history — yet the federal government has never fully examined whether these links rise to the level of a terrorist designation.

Representative Gillette appeared on Steve Bannon’s War Room to discuss the memorials and thanked ACT for America’s Brigitte Gabriel for providing video testimony in support of these measures. He made it clear that Americans deserve clarity and accountability when it comes to organizations that operate within our borders and yet may have ties to extremist networks abroad.

This effort is about more than labels — it is about safeguarding our communities, preserving our constitutional freedoms, and ensuring that no ideology that seeks to undermine America goes unexamined. For too long, our leaders have been hesitant to confront uncomfortable truths. Today, patriots in Arizona are changing that.

ACT for America proudly applauds the four members of the House Federalism, Military Affairs & Elections Committee who advanced these critical measures and took a principled stand for the security of Arizona and the nation as a whole.

Finally, America is waking up — and Arizona is not alone in this fight. Governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas have already taken bold and decisive steps in their states to recognize the danger posed by both CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood. Now Arizona is moving in the same courageous direction.

Now, the question before us is simple: how many other states will have the courage to step up and confront this impending crisis? We must stand together and demand a nation secure from infiltration by those who seek to undermine our laws, our freedoms, and the very foundation of our republic.

