Their Eternal Jihad Against Israel and the West:

Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood

The Muslim Brotherhood and its Palestinian arm, Hamas, wage an unyielding war against Israel, driven by an ideological framework rooted in the Islamic concepts of Dar al-Islam (House of Islam) and Dar al-Harb (House of War). These terms, as dictated by their religious interpretation, divide the world into lands under Muslim control (Dar al-Islam) and those outside it (Dar al-Harb), which must be fought through war and violence until subjected to Islamic rule by any means necessary.

This ideology, operationalized through jihad, ensures they will never accept an Israel under Jewish rule, perpetuating a century-long conflict until victory or annihilation. Their influence extends to North America, where groups like the Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR), Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), and the Muslim Student Association (MSA) advance a “grand jihad to undermine Western civilization,” as exposed in the 2008 Holy Land Foundation trial, in which they include evangelism in communities, prisons, and universities and wield influence through lawfare and policy. They are the same entity!

The Muslim Brotherhood, founded in 1928 by Hassan al-Banna, views Israel as an illegitimate entity in Dar al-Harb, occupying sacred Muslim land. Its 1988 Hamas Covenant declares, “Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it,” quoting al-Banna, and calls Palestine an “Islamic homeland” that is an “Islamic Waqf (Holy Possession) which can never be given up.” Hamas, established in 1987, frames jihad as a duty to transform Dar al-Harb into Dar al-Islam, rejecting any peace that recognizes Israel. Khaled Mashaal’s 2012 statement, “Palestine is ours from the river to the sea… We will never recognize the legitimacy of the Israeli occupation,” underscores this absolutism. The 2017 charter’s acceptance of a 1967-based state is a tactical ploy, not a renunciation of the ultimate goal: a Sharia-governed Palestine.

Hamas governs Gaza as a proto-Dar al-Islam, controlling 10% of its real estate as Waqf properties in Gaza, controlling 10% of real estate as an “Islamic endowment,” reinforcing its claim to govern as Dar al-Islam and enforcing Sharia since 2007 following Israel’s full withdrawal in 2005. The 1988 Hamas Covenant declares Palestine an “Islamic Waqf,” implying it cannot be ceded to non-Muslim rule, fueling its eternal rejection of Israel.

Its Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades wage jihad through rockets, suicide bombings, and the October 2023 Sabbath Massacre that killed 1,200 non-combatant Israelis, justified by Mohammed Deif as resistance against “occupation of Palestinian lands” and “desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque.” In the West Bank, Hamas supports covert militancy, like the 2014 triple murder ordered by Saleh Arouri, to destabilize Israeli control.

Hamas’s jihad is both nationalist and religious, aiming to liberate Palestine through violence. The 1988 Covenant states jihad is “the loftiest of its wishes,” with “death for Allah” as a goal. The International Brotherhood advocates a dual approach—Dawah (peaceful propagation) and jihad—supporting Hamas’s armed struggle while pursuing political influence, as seen in Morsi’s Egypt.

Hamas and the Brotherhood will never accept an Israel under Jewish rule, viewing it as an affront to their Dar al-Islam vision. The Covenant’s call to “raise the banner of Allah over every inch of Palestine” and Mashaal’s “river to the sea” (sound familiar?) rhetoric reject any Jewish sovereignty, framing the conflict as a zero-sum holy war.

The Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas, driven by Dar al-Islam and Dar al-Harb, reject Israel’s existence, waging jihad to reclaim all of Israel for “Palestine.”

As President Trump prepares for his 2025 Israel visit, he and Prime Minister Netanyahu boldly confront Hamas’s ideology, which seeks Israel’s destruction and rebranding as “Palestine”—a term without historical basis as a distinct people or culture, used to deny Jewish sovereignty. Netanyahu’s rejection of Hamas, intent on Israel’s demise, aligns with Trump’s bold Gaza plans to prioritize security and counter Iran, rejecting failed diplomacy. Their strategy, facing Hamas’s refusal to accept Israel short of Islamic rule, aims to dismantle its jihadist framework, challenge Palestinian revisionism, and reaffirm the Jewish people’s ancestral bond, ensuring Israel’s survival against relentless aggression.

