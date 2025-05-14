Watch Brigitte on Fighting Congress Greed

Take a Half-Minute to ACT NOW Below and Share with Friends.
Elon Musk stated, "A lot of strangely wealthy members of Congress, where I just can't, I'm trying to connect the dots of how they became rich."
"How'd they get $20 million if earning $200,000 a year? Nobody can explain that." Musk commented in response to an X post listing the net worths and salaries of several Congress members, including Nancy Pelosi, whose net worth was cited as $202 million with an annual salary of $223,000.
Don’t Miss Out on Our 2025 America First Celebration Half-Off Discount for New and Returning Subscribers for a Limited Time!
WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post