Watch Brigitte on Fighting Congress Greed

Elon Musk stated, "A lot of strangely wealthy members of Congress, where I just can't, I'm trying to connect the dots of how they became rich."

"How'd they get $20 million if earning $200,000 a year? Nobody can explain that." Musk commented in response to an X post listing the net worths and salaries of several Congress members, including Nancy Pelosi, whose net worth was cited as $202 million with an annual salary of $223,000.

