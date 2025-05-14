Act for America

Act for America

Watch Brigitte on Fighting Congress Greed

Let's Pass the Pelosi Act and End Insider Trading!
May 14, 2025
Take a Half-Minute to ACT NOW Below and Share with Friends.

Crush Congress Swamp Greed!

Elon Musk stated, "A lot of strangely wealthy members of Congress, where I just can't, I'm trying to connect the dots of how they became rich."

"How'd they get $20 million if earning $200,000 a year? Nobody can explain that." Musk commented in response to an X post listing the net worths and salaries of several Congress members, including Nancy Pelosi, whose net worth was cited as $202 million with an annual salary of $223,000.

