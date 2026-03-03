When Is Enough Enough?

While the US/Israel Operation Epic Fury is rightfully dominating the headlines, you may have missed a tragedy unfolding in Texas over the weekend.

A gunman, Ndiaga Diagne, a 53-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen from Senegal, stalked Buford’s bar on Austin’s Sixth Street in his SUV, circled the block, flipped on his hazards, and unleashed hell on unsuspecting patrons. Two innocent Americans—out for a night of fun—were murdered. Fourteen more were wounded, some still fighting for their lives. Diagne himself was cut down by police seconds later.

He didn’t bother hiding his motives.

He wore a sweatshirt screaming “Property of Allah,” with an Iranian-flag shirt underneath. A Quran was found in his vehicle. This wasn’t random. This was retaliation—timed perfectly after America and Israel struck Iran hard, killing its supreme leader and dismantling its terror machine. The FBI is probing it as a potential act of terrorism with a “nexus” to those events. Yet watch the spin begin: “lone wolf,” “mental illness,” “don’t jump to conclusions.” We’ve heard every excuse after Fort Hood, Pulse, San Bernardino, and countless others. The pattern screams radical Islamic terror, but the elites pretend it’s invisible.

This man came from Senegal, entered on a tourist visa in 2000, gained citizenship, lived among us—and then turned our freedoms into a weapon. He broadcast his allegiance loud and proud while slaughtering our people. Preached in too many mosques, shielded by political correctness, radical Islam rejects our Constitution, demands submission, glorifies martyrdom, and places Sharia above everything we hold sacred.

U.S. Reps. Brandon Gill (R-TX) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) are over the continued pattern. Both took to X to call for immediate action, with Gill proclaiming “immigration isn't ‘good’ just because it is legal.” He speaks for millions of fed-up Americans sick of this suicidal policy. We’re not a sanctuary for ideologies bent on our destruction.

Radical Islam conquers—it doesn’t assimilate. It starts with “accommodations” and ends in streets running red. America must stop pretending it will simply go away.

How many more graves? How many more families shattered because we won’t vet or halt immigration from high-risk nations where Sharia reigns and jihad is exported? Diagne was naturalized. He shopped our stores, drove our roads—then opened fire in devotion to Allah.

This is infiltration, not integration. Our leaders on both sides sold us out for globalist dreams.

The time for excuses is over.

Demand your senators and congressman act now: Ban migration from high-risk countries steeped in ideologies opposed to the U.S. Constitution. Institute an immediate moratorium. It’s not bigotry—it’s survival.

