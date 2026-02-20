Elections Have Consequences

The dust from the 2025 elections has barely settled, and already we’re seeing the devastating toll of handing power to radical leftists who prioritize ideology over the well-being of everyday citizens. From coast to coast, communities are reeling from policies that erode our freedoms, burden hardworking families, and undermine the very fabric of our nation. This isn’t just local fallout—it’s a national warning. If we don’t stand up and fight back, the 2026 midterms could usher in even more chaos across the country.

Let’s start in Virginia, where Democrats rode a “blue wave” to sweeping victories in November 2025. Abigail Spanberger crushed her Republican opponent by 15 points to become governor, while Democrats expanded their House of Delegates majority to a whopping 64 seats—a 13-seat gain that solidified their iron grip on the state legislature. Emboldened by this mandate, they’ve wasted no time pushing through an agenda that’s sparking widespread buyer’s remorse among Virginians.

In the early 2026 legislative session, Democrats have introduced dozens of proposed tax increases, targeting everything from personal income to services as routine as dog grooming. If enacted, these measures would add new financial pressures on families already grappling with the effects of inflation.

Add to that other controversial initiatives, including efforts to end cooperation agreements between state and local law enforcement and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as well as mandates for “inclusive” school curricula that many parents argue promote divisive ideological content in classrooms.

But that’s not all.

In a brazen power grab, Democrats advanced a highly gerrymandered congressional redistricting map that twists districts to consolidate power in liberal strongholds like Northern Virginia. This map would transform Virginia’s current slim Democratic edge in Congress into one of the most lopsided in the nation, potentially flipping multiple seats blue and disenfranchising millions of conservative and rural voters. Critics, including the Virginia Republican Party, have called it “a blatant assault on fair representation,” arguing it dilutes minority voices in southern and western parts of the state while packing urban liberals into safe districts.

In breaking news, the Tazwell Circuit Court on Thursday temporarily blocked Democrats from moving forward with an April voter referendum to redraw the state’s congressional maps. While this is good news, this is not the final say on the matter and it shouldn’t have to take an emergency injunction to protect Virginia voters.

Virginians who stayed home or split their tickets based on promises of “moderate” governance are now confronting the consequences in the form of higher costs, policy shifts, and growing concerns about public safety and parental rights.

Moving west to California, the passage of Proposition 50 in the 2025 special election is already setting the stage for disaster. Voters approved this redistricting measure by a wide margin, allowing the Democrat-dominated legislature to scrap maps drawn by an independent commission and redraw congressional districts to favor their party.

The result? Democrats are poised to gain up to five additional House seats in the 2026 midterms, turning California’s already liberal landscape into an even more one-sided fortress.

This isn’t just partisan gamesmanship—it’s a direct hit to conservative voices in a state where Republicans already face an uphill battle. The new maps decimate representation for rural and conservative areas, lumping them into sprawling districts dominated by coastal urban elites. For instance, communities in the Central Valley and Inland Empire, home to many Hispanic and working-class voters, see their influence diluted as lines are redrawn to pack them into fewer competitive seats. In a state already strangled by liberal policies like sky-high taxes and strict regulations, this further silences conservative viewpoints, ensuring one-party rule that prioritizes radical agendas over balanced governance. The midterms will feel the sting as these gerrymandered districts lock in Democratic gains, leaving conservatives even more marginalized.

Finally, in New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani—a democratic socialist who made history as the first Muslim and South Asian mayor after his 2025 win—is already proving disastrous just months into his term. Mamdani promised transformative change. In a way, that’s true. He’s delivering chaos.

First came the botched response to Winter Storm Fern in late January 2026, which dumped over a foot of snow on the city. Nearly two weeks later, massive snow piles still clogged streets, sidewalks, and bike lanes, causing gridlock and safety hazards. Celebrities like Debra Messing blasted the mayor, posting videos of “dangerous” conditions outside hospitals and calling the streets a “disaster.” Michael Rapaport went further, labeling NYC a “dirty snow-covered dump” and questioning Mamdani’s leadership. Other residents echoed the outrage, with complaints flooding City Hall about uncleared paths leading to falls and blocked emergency access.

Then there’s the garbage crisis. With sanitation workers diverted to snow removal, trash bags piled up like mountains on sidewalks, attracting rats and creating health hazards. The Department of Sanitation and Hygiene (DSNY) admitted to 24-hour delays, but New Yorkers reported waits of up to two weeks in some neighborhoods.

Now, in a press conference just days ago, Mamdani laid bare the city’s fiscal nightmare: a proposed $127 billion budget for fiscal 2027—larger than the entire state budget of Florida ($118 billion), despite Florida having nearly three times NYC’s population (23 million vs. 8.5 million). Facing a $5.4 billion gap, Mamdani unsurprisingly proposed a “tax-the-rich” plan: a 2% hike on top earners and corporations. If that fails—opposed by Governor Kathy Hochul—he threatens a 9.5% property tax increase, the first in decades, plus dipping into reserves. Critics warn this will accelerate the exodus of wealthy residents and businesses to low-tax states like Florida, worsening the crisis. “This isn’t balancing the books; it’s punishing success,” said Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), predicting it “won’t work” and will drive more flight south.

ACT for America warned about the repercussions of these elections—broken promises of moderation, socialist policies, and power grabs that threaten our sovereignty and security. The results are devastating: higher costs, unsafe streets, eroded representation, and a nation divided. But it’s not too late. We must wake up, stand firm, and mobilize. Join ACT for America today! The 2026 midterms are our chance to reclaim America from this radical tide. Let the 2025 elections serve as a reminder that elections have consequences. Start preparing now and vote to ensure no more disasters like these.

