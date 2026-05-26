A New Generation Rising

It was just weeks ago that we alerted our members to the troubling events unfolding at Wiley High School in Texas. A story of blatant double standards and the steady Islamification of a public school district quickly made national headlines and went viral. At the center of it all was a courageous sophomore named Marco Hunter Lopez, who refused to stay silent as his school promoted Islamic initiatives while suppressing conservative voices. From that moment, Marco stepped boldly onto the national stage, testifying before Congress to expose the growing encroachment of radical ideologies in American education.

Marco’s testimony was nothing short of inspiring. As a young man who founded the Republican Club at his high school, he detailed how administrators enthusiastically embraced World Hijab Day—his own principal proudly wearing the hijab and posting about how much she “loved it.” Meanwhile, his club faced repeated obstacles: denied approval at first, stripped of privileges other groups enjoyed, and even having posters torn down. The contrast was stark. Marco revealed that libraries in his district, including McMillan Junior High, stocked copies of the Quran while refusing to offer the Bible. When he sought answers, principals reportedly avoided him. This is not education—it is indoctrination.

What struck many observers most powerfully was Marco’s composure and clarity when challenged in Congress. He went toe-to-toe with lawmakers who attempted to tear him down, most notably Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD). When Raskin invoked centuries of religious conflict and the separation of church and state to deflect concerns about American heritage, Marco remained steady. He clarified that he was not calling for a theocracy, but simply urging Congress to acknowledge America’s foundational Christian heritage—the very values that shaped our Constitution and our republic. “I’m saying you members of Congress need to acknowledge American heritage,” he stated firmly. Even under pressure, Marco refused to waver, demonstrating a maturity and command of history far beyond his years. He quoted Ronald Reagan on the fragility of freedom, reminding us all that liberty must be fought for and defended by each generation.

This is the kind of courage we desperately need. Marco has been involved in politics since age 13, and his willingness to stand before Congress—knowing he would face hostility—reveals the character of a true patriot. In the face of censorship at school and political maneuvering in Washington, he kept returning to facts, truth, and American principles.

Marco’s story fills us with hope because it proves that the next generation is awakening. There are young Americans who see clearly what is happening in our country: the unchecked spread of Islamic ideologies, the double standards that favor certain groups while marginalizing conservatives, and the erosion of our Judeo-Christian foundations. These are not passive observers. They are fighters, willing to risk comfort and popularity to preserve the America they love.

We must stand with them. The Islamification of America is not inevitable. It can and must be resisted through vigilance, courage, and unapologetic defense of our heritage. Young leaders like Marco show us the way forward. They remind us that when good people stand up, the forces of radical change can be pushed back.

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At a time when many feel discouraged by the scale of the challenges before us, Marco’s example should ignite renewed determination. He faced school administrators who hid from accountability, a Congress that tried to lecture and intimidate him, and a culture increasingly hostile to traditional American values—yet he persisted. His poise under fire, his deep understanding of our founding principles, and his refusal to be silenced make him a beacon for others.

This is why organizations and individuals across this nation must invest in the next generation. We need more Marcos—young people equipped with knowledge, courage, and conviction. We must support them, mentor them, and amplify their voices. The battle for America’s soul is underway, and the good news is that the rising generation includes warriors for freedom.

Let Marco’s testimony serve as both a warning and an inspiration. The Islamification we see in schools today will define our nation tomorrow unless we act. But with patriots like him leading the charge, America still has a fighting chance. We owe it to him, to ourselves, and to future generations to join this fight with everything we have. The torch of liberty is in their hands now—and they are holding it high.

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